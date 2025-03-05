Währungen / ALDX
ALDX: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc
4.85 USD 0.16 (3.19%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ALDX hat sich für heute um -3.19% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.82 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.00 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
4.82 5.00
Jahresspanne
1.18 7.07
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 5.01
- Eröffnung
- 5.00
- Bid
- 4.85
- Ask
- 5.15
- Tief
- 4.82
- Hoch
- 5.00
- Volumen
- 894
- Tagesänderung
- -3.19%
- Monatsänderung
- -16.67%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -17.94%
- Jahresänderung
- -8.66%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K