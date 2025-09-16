QuotesSections
Currencies / ALAB
ALAB: ASTERA LABS INC

234.26 USD 2.97 (1.28%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ALAB exchange rate has changed by 1.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 232.50 and at a high of 239.98.

Daily Range
232.50 239.98
Year Range
47.13 239.98
Previous Close
231.29
Open
232.89
Bid
234.26
Ask
234.56
Low
232.50
High
239.98
Volume
5.006 K
Daily Change
1.28%
Month Change
32.35%
6 Months Change
293.19%
Year Change
347.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%