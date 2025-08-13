QuotesSections
Currencies / AKRO
AKRO: Akero Therapeutics Inc

42.66 USD 0.19 (0.44%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AKRO exchange rate has changed by -0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.49 and at a high of 43.50.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AKRO News

Daily Range
42.49 43.50
Year Range
21.34 58.40
Previous Close
42.85
Open
42.88
Bid
42.66
Ask
42.96
Low
42.49
High
43.50
Volume
1.035 K
Daily Change
-0.44%
Month Change
-8.87%
6 Months Change
5.46%
Year Change
49.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%