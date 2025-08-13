Currencies / AKRO
AKRO: Akero Therapeutics Inc
42.66 USD 0.19 (0.44%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AKRO exchange rate has changed by -0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.49 and at a high of 43.50.
Follow Akero Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AKRO News
Daily Range
42.49 43.50
Year Range
21.34 58.40
- Previous Close
- 42.85
- Open
- 42.88
- Bid
- 42.66
- Ask
- 42.96
- Low
- 42.49
- High
- 43.50
- Volume
- 1.035 K
- Daily Change
- -0.44%
- Month Change
- -8.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.46%
- Year Change
- 49.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%