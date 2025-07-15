QuotesSections
Currencies / AIZN
Back to US Stock Market

AIZN: Assurant Inc 5.25% Subordinated Notes due 2061

20.9900 USD 0.1200 (0.57%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AIZN exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.6742 and at a high of 21.0200.

Follow Assurant Inc 5.25% Subordinated Notes due 2061 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AIZN News

Daily Range
20.6742 21.0200
Year Range
18.0600 23.1000
Previous Close
20.8700
Open
20.8000
Bid
20.9900
Ask
20.9930
Low
20.6742
High
21.0200
Volume
52
Daily Change
0.57%
Month Change
3.42%
6 Months Change
9.69%
Year Change
-6.13%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%