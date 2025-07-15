Currencies / AIZN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AIZN: Assurant Inc 5.25% Subordinated Notes due 2061
20.9900 USD 0.1200 (0.57%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AIZN exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.6742 and at a high of 21.0200.
Follow Assurant Inc 5.25% Subordinated Notes due 2061 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
20.6742 21.0200
Year Range
18.0600 23.1000
- Previous Close
- 20.8700
- Open
- 20.8000
- Bid
- 20.9900
- Ask
- 20.9930
- Low
- 20.6742
- High
- 21.0200
- Volume
- 52
- Daily Change
- 0.57%
- Month Change
- 3.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.69%
- Year Change
- -6.13%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%