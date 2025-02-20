Currencies / AIYY
AIYY: Tidal Trust II YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF
2.75 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AIYY exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.68 and at a high of 2.75.
Follow Tidal Trust II YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AIYY News
Daily Range
2.68 2.75
Year Range
2.37 11.54
- Previous Close
- 2.75
- Open
- 2.75
- Bid
- 2.75
- Ask
- 3.05
- Low
- 2.68
- High
- 2.75
- Volume
- 635
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 4.96%
- 6 Months Change
- -42.59%
- Year Change
- -70.46%
