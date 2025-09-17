QuotesSections
Currencies / AISPW
Back to US Stock Market

AISPW: Airship AI Holdings Inc - Warrants

1.8400 USD 0.1129 (5.78%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AISPW exchange rate has changed by -5.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.7750 and at a high of 2.0500.

Follow Airship AI Holdings Inc - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
1.7750 2.0500
Year Range
0.1801 3.0000
Previous Close
1.9529
Open
2.0500
Bid
1.8400
Ask
1.8430
Low
1.7750
High
2.0500
Volume
50
Daily Change
-5.78%
Month Change
26.03%
6 Months Change
88.78%
Year Change
717.78%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev