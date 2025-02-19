QuotesSections
AIA: iShares Asia 50 ETF

92.90 USD 0.92 (1.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AIA exchange rate has changed by 1.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 92.28 and at a high of 92.98.

Follow iShares Asia 50 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
92.28 92.98
Year Range
59.91 92.98
Previous Close
91.98
Open
92.29
Bid
92.90
Ask
93.20
Low
92.28
High
92.98
Volume
407
Daily Change
1.00%
Month Change
10.46%
6 Months Change
28.21%
Year Change
27.82%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev