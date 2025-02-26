QuotesSections
Currencies / AGFY
AGFY: Agrify Corporation

47.12 USD 1.24 (2.70%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AGFY exchange rate has changed by 2.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.00 and at a high of 48.84.

Follow Agrify Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
41.00 48.84
Year Range
2.71 84.44
Previous Close
45.88
Open
45.00
Bid
47.12
Ask
47.42
Low
41.00
High
48.84
Volume
204
Daily Change
2.70%
Month Change
94.07%
6 Months Change
149.31%
Year Change
1208.89%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%