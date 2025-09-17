QuotesSections
Currencies / AFRIW
AFRIW: Forafric Global PLC - Warrants

0.5600 USD 0.0100 (1.82%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AFRIW exchange rate has changed by 1.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.5600 and at a high of 0.6336.

Follow Forafric Global PLC - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.5600 0.6336
Year Range
0.1680 1.4400
Previous Close
0.5500
Open
0.6336
Bid
0.5600
Ask
0.5630
Low
0.5600
High
0.6336
Volume
2
Daily Change
1.82%
Month Change
-24.30%
6 Months Change
-13.59%
Year Change
-53.34%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev