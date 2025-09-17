Currencies / AFRIW
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AFRIW: Forafric Global PLC - Warrants
0.5600 USD 0.0100 (1.82%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AFRIW exchange rate has changed by 1.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.5600 and at a high of 0.6336.
Follow Forafric Global PLC - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
0.5600 0.6336
Year Range
0.1680 1.4400
- Previous Close
- 0.5500
- Open
- 0.6336
- Bid
- 0.5600
- Ask
- 0.5630
- Low
- 0.5600
- High
- 0.6336
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 1.82%
- Month Change
- -24.30%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.59%
- Year Change
- -53.34%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev