ADPV
ADPV: Series Portfolios Trust Adaptiv Select ETF

41.54 USD 0.62 (1.47%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ADPV exchange rate has changed by -1.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.44 and at a high of 41.65.

Daily Range
41.44 41.65
Year Range
31.42 42.49
Previous Close
42.16
Open
41.63
Bid
41.54
Ask
41.84
Low
41.44
High
41.65
Volume
19
Daily Change
-1.47%
Month Change
3.90%
6 Months Change
20.69%
Year Change
31.54%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev