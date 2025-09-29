QuotesSections
Currencies / ADAMH
ADAMH: ADAMAS TRUST, INC.

25.2600 USD 0.0700 (0.28%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ADAMH exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.1550 and at a high of 25.2980.

Follow ADAMAS TRUST, INC. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ADAMH stock price today?

ADAMAS TRUST, INC. stock is priced at 25.2600 today. It trades within 0.28%, yesterday's close was 25.1900, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of ADAMH shows these updates.

Does ADAMAS TRUST, INC. stock pay dividends?

ADAMAS TRUST, INC. is currently valued at 25.2600. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.43% and USD. View the chart live to track ADAMH movements.

How to buy ADAMH stock?

You can buy ADAMAS TRUST, INC. shares at the current price of 25.2600. Orders are usually placed near 25.2600 or 25.2630, while 17 and 0.42% show market activity. Follow ADAMH updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ADAMH stock?

Investing in ADAMAS TRUST, INC. involves considering the yearly range 25.0100 - 25.7400 and current price 25.2600. Many compare -0.43% and -0.43% before placing orders at 25.2600 or 25.2630. Explore the ADAMH price chart live with daily changes.

What are ADAMAS TRUST, INC. stock highest prices?

The highest price of ADAMAS TRUST, INC. in the past year was 25.7400. Within 25.0100 - 25.7400, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.1900 helps spot resistance levels. Track ADAMAS TRUST, INC. performance using the live chart.

What are ADAMAS TRUST, INC. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ADAMAS TRUST, INC. (ADAMH) over the year was 25.0100. Comparing it with the current 25.2600 and 25.0100 - 25.7400 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ADAMH moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ADAMH stock split?

ADAMAS TRUST, INC. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.1900, and -0.43% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
25.1550 25.2980
Year Range
25.0100 25.7400
Previous Close
25.1900
Open
25.1550
Bid
25.2600
Ask
25.2630
Low
25.1550
High
25.2980
Volume
17
Daily Change
0.28%
Month Change
-0.43%
6 Months Change
-0.43%
Year Change
-0.43%
29 September, Monday
11:30
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Pending Home Sales m/m
Act
4.0%
Fcst
2.0%
Prev
-0.3%
17:30
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev