ACRE: Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
4.78 USD 0.06 (1.24%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ACRE exchange rate has changed by -1.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.74 and at a high of 4.84.
Follow Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ACRE News
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- KKR Real Estate Finance: 10% Yield But Leverage Likely Creates Blowback (NYSE:KREF)
- Ares Commercial: Dividend Cut Priced In (NYSE:ACRE)
- Ares Commercial Real Estate Q2 2025 slides: earnings miss drives stock decline
- Ares Commercial: Yield To Live Like A Millionaire, If You Started Off A Billionaire (ACRE)
- Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Ares Commercial RE earnings missed by $0.16, revenue fell short of estimates
- Applied Digital's Q4 Earnings & Revenues Meet Estimates, Stock Up
- NexPoint (NREF) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Ares Commercial: Are The Distribution Cuts Over? (NYSE:ACRE)
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Perform rating on Ares Commercial stock
- Ares Management: Rapid Growth In Alternative Investments (NYSE:ARES)
- Ares Commercial Real Estate: Fear-Based Pricing Creates Opportunity (Upgrade) (NYSE:ACRE)
- Rithm Capital's Updated Sector Comparative Analysis - Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Big Income Opportunities In The CRE REIT Meltdown
- Tariffs On, Tariffs Off
- Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp holds annual meeting
- Ares Commercial: Smoked Like Cheap Brisket (NYSE:ACRE)
- BrightSpire Capital: If I Had To Sell One High-Yielding Value Destroyer (NYSE:BRSP)
- Ares Commercial: 50%+ Book Value Discount Is Excessive (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:ACRE)
- Losers Of REIT Earnings Season
- A REIT Revival: Earnings Recap
- Ares Commercial Real Estate: 40% Dividend Cut, What Now? (NYSE:ACRE)
- Why Dividends Matter, Even The Little Ones
Daily Range
4.74 4.84
Year Range
3.35 7.49
- Previous Close
- 4.84
- Open
- 4.83
- Bid
- 4.78
- Ask
- 5.08
- Low
- 4.74
- High
- 4.84
- Volume
- 413
- Daily Change
- -1.24%
- Month Change
- 3.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.02%
- Year Change
- -31.81%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%