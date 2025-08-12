Currencies / ACGL
ACGL: Arch Capital Group Ltd
87.80 USD 2.06 (2.29%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ACGL exchange rate has changed by -2.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 87.27 and at a high of 89.23.
Follow Arch Capital Group Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
87.27 89.23
Year Range
82.49 116.47
- Previous Close
- 89.86
- Open
- 88.96
- Bid
- 87.80
- Ask
- 88.10
- Low
- 87.27
- High
- 89.23
- Volume
- 2.131 K
- Daily Change
- -2.29%
- Month Change
- -4.29%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.84%
- Year Change
- -21.27%
