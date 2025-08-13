Währungen / ACGL
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
ACGL: Arch Capital Group Ltd
88.19 USD 0.84 (0.96%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ACGL hat sich für heute um 0.96% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 87.01 bis zu einem Hoch von 88.76 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Arch Capital Group Ltd-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ACGL News
- Arch Capital is Trading at a Discount: Time to Load Up or Hold Off?
- Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Presents at Bank of America 30th Annual Financials CEO Conference 2025 Transcript
- Arch Capital auf Konferenz der Bank of America: Einblicke in Strategie und Herausforderungen
- Arch Capital at Bank of America Conference: Strategic Insights Unveiled
- Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- CNA Stock Lost 1% YTD, Trading at a Discount to Industry: Buy The Dip?
- FAF Boosts Shareholders' Value Via Dividend Hike, Shares Rise
- Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- Arch Capital Group adds $2 billion to share repurchase program
- Arch Capital Group increases share repurchase authorization by $2 billion
- Arch Capital Stock: Attractive Even With Slowing Premium Inflation (NASDAQ:ACGL)
- NMI Holdings Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock Now?
- Why Is Arch Capital (ACGL) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- KNSL Dips 2.1% YTD, Trades at Premium: How to Play the Stock?
- TRV Stock Near 52-Week High: A Signal for Investors to Hold Tight?
- If You Invested $1000 in Arch Capital Group a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
- MCY Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: What's Next?
- Arch Capital Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Selective Insurance Set to Grow on Rising Premium Amid Challenges
- American Financial Banks on Renewal Pricing Amid Cost Woes
- PLMR Rallies 29.6% in a Year: A Signal for Investors to Hold Tight?
- Arch Capital stock price target raised to $103 from $102 at KBW
- CNA Financial Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
Tagesspanne
87.01 88.76
Jahresspanne
82.49 116.47
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 87.35
- Eröffnung
- 87.50
- Bid
- 88.19
- Ask
- 88.49
- Tief
- 87.01
- Hoch
- 88.76
- Volumen
- 5.382 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.96%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.87%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -8.43%
- Jahresänderung
- -20.92%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K