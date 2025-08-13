KurseKategorien
ACGL: Arch Capital Group Ltd

88.19 USD 0.84 (0.96%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ACGL hat sich für heute um 0.96% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 87.01 bis zu einem Hoch von 88.76 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Arch Capital Group Ltd-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

ACGL News

Tagesspanne
87.01 88.76
Jahresspanne
82.49 116.47
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
87.35
Eröffnung
87.50
Bid
88.19
Ask
88.49
Tief
87.01
Hoch
88.76
Volumen
5.382 K
Tagesänderung
0.96%
Monatsänderung
-3.87%
6-Monatsänderung
-8.43%
Jahresänderung
-20.92%
