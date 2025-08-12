货币 / ACGL
ACGL: Arch Capital Group Ltd
87.38 USD 2.48 (2.76%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ACGL汇率已更改-2.76%。当日，交易品种以低点87.20和高点89.23进行交易。
关注Arch Capital Group Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
87.20 89.23
年范围
82.49 116.47
- 前一天收盘价
- 89.86
- 开盘价
- 88.96
- 卖价
- 87.38
- 买价
- 87.68
- 最低价
- 87.20
- 最高价
- 89.23
- 交易量
- 6.325 K
- 日变化
- -2.76%
- 月变化
- -4.75%
- 6个月变化
- -9.27%
- 年变化
- -21.65%
