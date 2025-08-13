QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ACGL
Tornare a Azioni

ACGL: Arch Capital Group Ltd

88.40 USD 0.21 (0.24%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ACGL ha avuto una variazione del 0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 88.27 e ad un massimo di 89.01.

Segui le dinamiche di Arch Capital Group Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ACGL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
88.27 89.01
Intervallo Annuale
82.49 116.47
Chiusura Precedente
88.19
Apertura
88.85
Bid
88.40
Ask
88.70
Minimo
88.27
Massimo
89.01
Volume
5.294 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.24%
Variazione Mensile
-3.64%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.21%
Variazione Annuale
-20.73%
20 settembre, sabato