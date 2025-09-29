- Overview
ABR-PD: Arbor Realty Trust 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer
ABR-PD exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.49 and at a high of 18.60.
Follow Arbor Realty Trust 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ABR-PD stock price today?
Arbor Realty Trust 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer stock is priced at 18.54 today. It trades within 0.22%, yesterday's close was 18.50, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of ABR-PD shows these updates.
Does Arbor Realty Trust 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer stock pay dividends?
Arbor Realty Trust 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer is currently valued at 18.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.73% and USD. View the chart live to track ABR-PD movements.
How to buy ABR-PD stock?
You can buy Arbor Realty Trust 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer shares at the current price of 18.54. Orders are usually placed near 18.54 or 18.84, while 21 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow ABR-PD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ABR-PD stock?
Investing in Arbor Realty Trust 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer involves considering the yearly range 16.75 - 18.89 and current price 18.54. Many compare 3.00% and 7.73% before placing orders at 18.54 or 18.84. Explore the ABR-PD price chart live with daily changes.
What are ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC in the past year was 18.89. Within 16.75 - 18.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track Arbor Realty Trust 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer performance using the live chart.
What are ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC (ABR-PD) over the year was 16.75. Comparing it with the current 18.54 and 16.75 - 18.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ABR-PD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ABR-PD stock split?
Arbor Realty Trust 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.50, and 7.73% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.50
- Open
- 18.55
- Bid
- 18.54
- Ask
- 18.84
- Low
- 18.49
- High
- 18.60
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- 3.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.73%
- Year Change
- 7.73%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev