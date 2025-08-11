QuotesSections
Currencies / ABM
Back to US Stock Market

ABM: ABM Industries Incorporated

44.82 USD 0.73 (1.60%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ABM exchange rate has changed by -1.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.78 and at a high of 45.63.

Follow ABM Industries Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ABM News

Daily Range
44.78 45.63
Year Range
40.90 59.15
Previous Close
45.55
Open
45.58
Bid
44.82
Ask
45.12
Low
44.78
High
45.63
Volume
665
Daily Change
-1.60%
Month Change
-8.08%
6 Months Change
-4.86%
Year Change
-14.82%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%