Currencies / ABEQ
ABEQ: Absolute Select Value ETF
35.56 USD 0.04 (0.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ABEQ exchange rate has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.51 and at a high of 35.62.
Follow Absolute Select Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
35.51 35.62
Year Range
30.86 36.00
- Previous Close
- 35.60
- Open
- 35.60
- Bid
- 35.56
- Ask
- 35.86
- Low
- 35.51
- High
- 35.62
- Volume
- 34
- Daily Change
- -0.11%
- Month Change
- -0.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.59%
- Year Change
- 8.85%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev