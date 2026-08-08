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USDCOP: US Dollar vs Colombian Peso
USDCOP exchange rate has changed by -0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3163.78 and at a high of 3194.36.
Follow US Dollar vs Colombian Peso dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
How is US Dollar vs Colombian Peso exchange rate calculated?
USDCOP exchange rate is based on 3164.21 and 3164.51, reflecting demand in COP. Fluctuations are shown in -0.42% and 3105.30 - 4036.90. See the live chart for US Dollar vs Colombian Peso.
How can I trade USDCOP?
Trading USDCOP is done at 3164.21 or 3164.51. Watch 3164.21, 3163.78 - 3194.36, and 1667 to evaluate market conditions. The live price chart of USDCOP shows these updates.
What kind of pair is US Dollar vs Colombian Peso?
USDCOP is a currency pair quoted in COP. Its price is 3164.21, with volatility reflected in -0.42% and -21.62%. View the chart live to track US Dollar vs Colombian Peso movements.
What is USDCOP volatility?
USDCOP volatility is visible in 3163.78 - 3194.36 and 3105.30 - 4036.90. Analysts also track -0.42% and -16.87% versus 3164.21. Check the USDCOP price on the live chart.
- Previous Close
- 3186.09
- Open
- 3177.48
- Bid
- 3164.21
- Ask
- 3164.51
- Low
- 3163.78
- High
- 3194.36
- Volume
- 1.667 K
- Daily Change
- -0.69%
- Month Change
- -1.67%
- 6 Months Change
- -16.87%
- Year Change
- -21.62%