Trend Regularity Adaptive Moving Average

# TRAMA — Trend Regularity Adaptive Moving Average


**A moving average that knows the difference between a trend and noise — and adapts its speed automatically, bar by bar.**

Most moving averages force you to pick one speed and live with it: fast enough to catch trends, and it whips you around in every chop; slow enough to survive chop, and it lags every real move. TRAMA (Trend Regularity Adaptive Moving Average) removes that trade-off. It measures how *regularly* price has been making new highs or new lows over the lookback window — a genuine, one-directional trend — and speeds up only when that regularity is high. The moment price starts alternating between new highs and new lows (chop, range, indecision), TRAMA automatically slows down and flattens out, filtering the noise without you touching a single setting.

## How it works

For every bar, TRAMA checks two things over the lookback `Length`:

1. Did the rolling **highest high** just make a new high? Did the rolling **lowest low** just make a new low?
2. How often has that happened across the last `Length` bars — i.e., how *regular* is the directional movement?

That regularity score (0 to 1) is squared and used as the smoothing constant of a recursive moving average. High regularity (a clean, sustained trend) → the constant approaches 1 → TRAMA hugs price closely and reacts fast. Low regularity (price chopping both ways) → the constant approaches 0 → TRAMA barely moves, staying flat through the noise.

The result: a single, self-adjusting line that stretches out and tracks price tightly during real trends, and goes nearly flat during ranges — with no separate "trend detector" or second indicator required.

## Features

- ✅ **Fully adaptive** — one `Length` input, no fast/slow period pair to tune
- ✅ **Flattens in ranges automatically** — filters chop without lag-heavy extra smoothing
- ✅ **Tracks price tightly in trends** — reacts faster than a fixed-period MA of the same length
- ✅ **Selectable price source** — Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted
- ✅ **Non-repainting** — calculated on confirmed history, incremental updates each tick
- ✅ Lightweight — no DLLs, no external dependencies
- ✅ Works on **any symbol and any timeframe**
- ✅ Available for both **MetaTrader 5** and **MetaTrader 4**

## How to trade / read signals with it

TRAMA is a trend filter and dynamic support/resistance line, not a signal generator with arrows — read it the way you'd read any adaptive trend MA:

| What you see | What it means |
|---|---|
| Line **flat / barely moving** | No regular trend — price is ranging or choppy. Stand aside or trade the range, not the trend. |
| Line **sloping and tracking price closely** | A regular trend is underway — the more the line tilts and hugs price, the stronger the directional regularity. |
| **Price above a rising line** | Uptrend bias — look for longs |
| **Price below a falling line** | Downtrend bias — look for shorts |
| **Price crosses the line after it was flat** | Possible start of a new trend leg — early signal, wait for the line itself to start sloping in the same direction before trusting it |
| **Price pulls back to the line and holds** | Trend intact — treat the line as dynamic support (uptrend) / resistance (downtrend) |

**Long playbook:**
1. Wait for the line to slope up and price to be trading above it.
2. Enter on a pullback to the line that holds (price doesn't close back below it).
3. Stop-loss below the most recent swing low, or a fixed ATR distance.
4. Exit when price closes back through the line, or when the line itself flattens out.

**Short playbook:** mirror the above on a falling line with price below it.

**Signals to skip:**
- A single price/line cross while the line is still flat — that's noise, not a new trend, by TRAMA's own design.
- Trading against a clearly sloped higher-timeframe TRAMA.
- Entries right into major news releases — no trend filter substitutes for volatility risk management.

**Tip:** because TRAMA already filters chop internally, it pairs well with a simple slope/angle rule (e.g., "only trade when the line has moved X points over the last N bars") instead of adding a second, correlated indicator like ADX.

## Input parameters

| Parameter | Default | Description |
|---|---|---|
| **Length** | 99 | Lookback window used for the highest/lowest regularity measurement and the adaptive smoothing |
| **Source** | Close | Applied price: Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted |

**Tuning tips:** a larger `Length` produces a smoother, more conservative line that needs a longer, more regular trend before it speeds up — good for higher timeframes and swing trading. A smaller `Length` reacts faster but resets its "regularity memory" more quickly, giving more (and earlier) signals at the cost of more false starts.

## Notes

- Faithful port of the original TRAMA concept published for TradingView by LuxAlgo, rebuilt natively for MetaTrader (both MT5 and MT4 versions included/available).
- Calculation is fully incremental — efficient even with a large `Length` on high tick-volume symbols.
- Questions, suggestions, or a feature request? Leave a comment — happy to extend it (e.g. optional slope-based coloring or alerts) on request.
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Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
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This indicator shows when user set sessions are active and returns various tools + metrics using the closing price within active sessions as an input. Users have the option to change up to 4 session times. The indicator will increasingly lack accuracy when the chart timeframe is higher than 1 hour. Settings Sessions Enable Session: Allows to enable or disable all associated elements with a specific user set session. Session Time: Opening and closing times of the user set session in the  
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Indicators
The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
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The SuperTrend AI indicator is a novel take on bridging the gap between the K-means clustering machine learning method & technical indicators. In this case, we apply K-Means clustering to the famous SuperTrend indicator.   USAGE Users can interpret the SuperTrend AI trailing stop similarly to the regular SuperTrend indicator. Using higher minimum/maximum factors will return longer-term signals. (image 1) The displayed performance metrics displayed on each signal allow for a deeper interpretat
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OVERVIEW A Lorentzian Distance Classifier (LDC) is a Machine Learning classification algorithm capable of categorizing historical data from a multi-dimensional feature space. This indicator demonstrates how Lorentzian Classification can also be used to predict the direction of future price movements when used as the distance metric for a novel implementation of an Approximate Nearest Neighbors (ANN) algorithm. This indicator provide signal as buffer, so very easy for create EA from this indi
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This script automatically calculates and updates ICT's daily IPDA look back time intervals and their respective discount / equilibrium / premium, so you don't have to :) IPDA stands for Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm. Said algorithm appears to be referencing the past 20, 40, and 60 days intervals as points of reference to define ranges and related PD arrays. Intraday traders can find most value in the 20 Day Look Back box, by observing imbalances and points of interest. Longer term traders c
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Indicators
An Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG) is a three candles imbalance formation conceptualized by ICT that is based on detecting a larger candle body & then measuring the average between the two adjacent candle shadows. This indicator automatically detects this imbalance formation on your charts and can be extended by a user set number of bars. The IFVG average can also be extended until a new respective IFVG is detected, serving as a support/resistance line. Alerts for the detection of bullish/be
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Indicators
Consolidation is when price is moving inside a clear trading range. When prices are consolidated it shows the market maker placing orders on both sides of the market. This is mainly due to manipulate the un informed money. This indicator automatically identifies consolidation zones and plots them on the chart. The method of determining consolidation zones is based on pivot points and ATR, ensuring precise identification. The indicator also sends alert notifications to users when a new consolida
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Indicators
This indicator provides the ability to recognize the SMC pattern, essentially a condensed version of the Wyckoff model. Once the pattern is confirmed by RTO, it represents a significant investment opportunity.    There are numerous indicators related to SMC beyond the market, but this is the first indicator to leverage patterns to identify specific actions of BigBoy to  navigate the market. Upgrade 2024-03-08: Add TP by RR feature. The SMC (Smart Money Concept)   pattern   is a market analysis m
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Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL4. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The Buyside & Sellside Liquidity indicator aims to detect & highlight the first and arguably most important concept within the ICT trading methodology,   Liquidity   levels. SETTINGS Liquidity Levels Detection Length: Lookback period Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for a liquidity level detection Liquidity Zones Buyside Liquidity Zones: Enables display of the buyside liquidity zones. Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for the liquidity zone boundaries. Color: Color option for buysid
Liquidation Estimates ICT for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   Liquidation Estimates (Real-Time)   experimental indicator attempts to highlight real-time long and short liquidations on all timeframes. Here with liquidations, we refer to the process of forcibly closing a trader's position in the market. By analyzing liquidation data, traders can gauge market sentiment, identify potential support and resistance levels, identify potential trend reversals, and make informed decisions about entry and exit points. USAGE (Img 1)    Liquidation refers
ICT Unicorn Model for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   ICT Unicorn Model   indicator highlights the presence of "unicorn" patterns on the user's chart which is derived from the lectures of   "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) . Detected patterns are followed by targets with a distance controlled by the user.   USAGE (image 2) At its core, the ICT Unicorn Model relies on two popular concepts, Fair Value Gaps and Breaker Blocks. This combination highlights a future area of support/resistance. A   Bullish Unicorn Pattern   consists out of:
Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
Volume SuperTrend AI MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
Reversal and Breakout Signals for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Introducing the Reversal and Breakout Signals   This innovative tool is crafted to enhance your chart analysis by identifying potential reversal and breakout opportunities directly on your charts. It's designed with both novice and experienced traders in mind, providing intuitive visual cues for better decision-making. Let's dive into the key features and how it operates: ###   Key Features:   Dynamic Period Settings:   Customize the sensitivity of the indicator with user-def
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