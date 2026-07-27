RiskMatrixPro

Risk Matrix Pro MT5 — Professional On-Screen Trade Execution & Risk Engine

Stop manually calculating position sizes or rushing through order windows when market conditions move fast. Risk Matrix Pro MT5 transforms your chart into an intuitive, visual execution desk—allowing you to risk an exact percentage of your account balance with zero math.

Simply drag the horizontal Stop Loss line on your chart to your desired level, hit BUY RISK or SELL RISK, and the utility instantly calculates the precise lot size for your specified risk and opens the order with Stop Loss pre-attached.

Key Features:

Visual SL Line Positioning: Set your Stop Loss visually directly on the chart before entering any trade.

Automatic Lot Size Calculation: Dynamically adjusts lot sizes based on contract specs, tick values, and your chosen account risk percentage.

One-Click Chart Execution: Instant-action buttons on chart for BUY RISK , SELL RISK , and emergency CLOSE ALL .

Broker Specification Compliant: Auto-normalizes lot increments to respect broker minimums, maximums, and volume steps.

Multi-Asset Compatibility: Works seamlessly across Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Crypto.

Input Parameters:

RiskPercent: Set your exact risk per trade as a percentage of account balance (e.g., 1.0 for 1% risk).

Master your risk management and execute clean entries in seconds. Perfect for price action traders, prop firm pass/funded accounts, and fast-moving strategy setups!