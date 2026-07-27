Prop Sentinel MT5

  • Utilities
  • Byron Allen
    Byron Allen

    Byron Allen

    Automated Trading Systems Developer & MQL5 Algorithmic Engineer
    I specialize in constructing high-speed MQL5 Expert Advisors, professional risk management utilities, and custom indicator integrations for MetaTrader 5.
    Core Engineering Services:
  • Version: 1.10
  • Activations: 5

Prop Sentinel MT5 – Professional Equity Guardrail & Prop Account Protector

Stop blowing prop firm challenges and live trading accounts on preventable daily drawdown breaches. Prop Sentinel MT5 is an automated, high-speed security EA designed to enforce strict risk management and protect your capital 24/7.

Whether you trade prop firm accounts (FTMO, FundedNext, MFF, etc.) or personal capital, Prop Sentinel monitors your account equity on every tick, executing instant protective actions before panic or slippage can ruin your progress.

Key Features:

  • Hard Daily Drawdown Protection: Set a maximum daily loss percentage based on start-of-day equity. Automatically resets at midnight broker time.

  • Max Equity Loss Limit: Hard cap on overall account drawdown from initial balance.

  • Emergency Auto-Liquidation: Instantly closes all open positions and cancels all pending limit/stop orders in milliseconds when a breach occurs.

  • Session Lockout Enforcement: Keeps your account protected for the remainder of the trading session once triggered.

  • Live Telegram Webhook Alerts: Real-time execution alerts, drawdown status updates, and liquidation reports sent straight to your phone.

  • Sleek On-Screen HUD: Clean, non-intrusive chart overlay showing your live equity, daily drawdown %, and protection status.


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