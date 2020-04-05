Drawdown Guard

  • Experts
  • Byron Allen
    Byron Allen

    Byron Allen

    Automated Trading Systems Developer & MQL5 Algorithmic Engineer
    I specialize in constructing high-speed MQL5 Expert Advisors, professional risk management utilities, and custom indicator integrations for MetaTrader 5.
    Core Engineering Services:
  • Version: 1.0

Account Guard Sentinel MT5 — Automated Daily Capital Protection Utility

Protect your account equity from severe drawdowns, emotional trading, and sudden market spikes. Account Guard Sentinel MT5 is a completely free risk monitoring tool that enforces strict daily equity protection rules directly on your MetaTrader 5 terminal.

Simply set your maximum allowed daily loss percentage, and the utility continuously monitors your live account balance and floating profit/loss. If your daily drawdown limit is reached, it immediately executes an emergency shutdown—closing all open positions to keep your capital safe.

Key Features:

  • Automated Equity Monitoring: Continuously tracks equity relative to your starting daily balance.

  • Emergency Multi-Asset Closure: Closes all open positions on the chart immediately upon breaching drawdown limits.

  • Automatic Daily Reset: Automatically recalculates baseline equity at the start of every new trading day.

  • Zero Lag & High Speed: Runs natively in MQL5 to react instantly when high volatility moves hit.

Parameters:

  • InpMaxDailyDrawdownPercent: Maximum allowed daily loss percentage (e.g., 3.0 for 3%).

  • InpAutoClosePositions: Set to true to close positions automatically when limits are hit.

Looking for dynamic position sizing panels or trailing ATR exit management? Check out the full suite of trading utilities on our seller profile!


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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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