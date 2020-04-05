Barakah SMC
- Experts
-
Saiful Izham Bin HassanStop watching the noise. Start seeing the logic.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
As a disciplined trader, you recognize that emotional decisions, overtrading, and inconsistent risk management are the primary obstacles to long-term trading success. When you observe how institutional market participants operate, you see a structured process: identifying liquidity sweeps, confirming market structure shifts, and executing at fair value gaps with calculated risk.
Imagine having an automated system on your MetaTrader 5 platform that systematically scans the market, filters out noise, and executes institutional setups with calm, mathematical precision. Barakah SMC brings institutional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) into a structured automated framework, giving you complete peace of mind and strict capital protection.
Core Advantages
- Institutional SMC Precision: Automatically detects liquidity sweeps, Market Structure Shifts (MSS), and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) across multiple timeframes.
- Multi-Timeframe Alignment: Combines H4 macro direction, H1 trend bias, and M5 execution structure to ensure trades only open when higher-timeframe momentum is aligned.
- Built-in Risk Governance: Enforces hard daily loss limits, maximum trades per day, dynamic lot sizing, and spread protection to shield your equity against unexpected volatility.
- Prop Firm Ready: Includes an optional Prop Firm Module that monitors daily drawdown from equity High-Water-Mark (HWM) to keep accounts safe during evaluation and funded stages.
- Ethical Financial Rules: Features swap tolerance auditing, Friday session pauses, and post-trade reflection cooldowns to maintain disciplined stewardship over capital.
How the Strategy Works
- Market Structure Analysis: The algorithm continuously analyzes H4, H1, and M15 charts to establish higher-timeframe market bias.
- Liquidity Sweep Identification: On the M5 timeframe, the system monitors key highs and lows over a multi-bar window to detect liquidity sweeps.
- Structure & Gap Confirmation: Once a sweep occurs, the system verifies a Market Structure Shift and locates Fair Value Gaps for optimal entry.
- Calculated Execution: Orders are placed at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level with Stop Loss anchored beyond the liquidity extreme and Take Profit set at 1.618 Fibonacci extensions.
- Active Trade Stewardship: Positions are managed dynamically using partial scale-outs, trailing stops, and profit locking as price reaches designated reward milestones.
Input Parameters
Risk Governance & Discipline
- Max Daily Loss (%): Maximum allowable account drawdown per day before trading halts.
- Max Daily Trades: Maximum number of positions permitted per calendar day.
- Risk Per Trade (%): Percentage of account balance risked on each setup.
- Minimum R:R Ratio: Minimum Risk-to-Reward ratio required to approve an entry.
- Max Active Pairs: Maximum number of concurrent active currency pairs.
- Strict Halal Compliance: Enables swap tolerance auditing and financial prudence checks.
- Max Allowable Swap Rate: Maximum acceptable swap cost threshold.
Ethical Hardening & Position Management
- Use Milestone Scale-Out: Enables partial profit taking when price hits a specified reward milestone.
- Scale-Out Percent (%): Percentage of position volume to close at the milestone.
- Milestone R:R: Reward-to-risk ratio level at which partial profit is secured.
- Max Slippage Points: Maximum allowed slippage tolerance for order execution.
- Use Seed Trail: Activates step-by-step trailing stop loss adjustment.
- Seed Trail Step (Pips): Distance step for updating trailing stop loss.
- Seed Trail Trigger (Pips): Profit distance in pips required to activate trailing stop.
- Use Delusion Filter: Automatically closes positions when momentum withers near profit targets.
Strategy & SMC Playbook
- Liquidity Lookback Bars: Number of past candles analyzed to locate key liquidity pools.
- Entry Timeframe: Execution timeframe for setup detection (default: M5).
- HTF Bias Timeframe: Higher-timeframe chart used to establish overall trend direction (default: H1).
- Require Market Structure Shift: Toggles mandatory MSS confirmation for entries.
- Require Fair Value Gap: Toggles mandatory FVG confirmation for entries.
- Require EMA Confirmation: Toggles baseline moving average alignment check.
- Minimum Faith Score: Confidence score threshold required to confirm trade execution.
Session & Patience Filters
- Trade London Session: Enables trading during London market hours.
- London Start / End: Server start and end times for the London trading window.
- Trade NY Session: Enables trading during New York market hours.
- NY Start / End: Server start and end times for the New York trading window.
- Jumu'ah Pause: Automatically suspends trading during Friday midday quiet hours.
- Reflection Minutes: Mandatory cooldown period required after closing a position.
Prop Firm & Protection Module
- Enable Prop Firm Mode: Turns on strict daily High-Water-Mark drawdown monitoring.
- Hard Daily Drawdown Limit (%): Maximum daily drawdown percent based on peak equity.
- Target Profit (%): Profit percentage target at which trading automatically pauses.
- Stealth Mode: Keeps Stop Loss and Take Profit levels internal to protect against broker manipulation.
Telemetry & Alerts
- Magic Number: Unique identifier for tracking Barakah SMC orders.
- Trade Comment: Custom label attached to executed trades.
- Show HUD: Displays the real-time operational dashboard on the chart.
- Enable Telegram Alerts: Sends instant trade notifications to your Telegram channel.