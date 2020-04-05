Barakah SMC

As a disciplined trader, you recognize that emotional decisions, overtrading, and inconsistent risk management are the primary obstacles to long-term trading success. When you observe how institutional market participants operate, you see a structured process: identifying liquidity sweeps, confirming market structure shifts, and executing at fair value gaps with calculated risk.

Imagine having an automated system on your MetaTrader 5 platform that systematically scans the market, filters out noise, and executes institutional setups with calm, mathematical precision. Barakah SMC brings institutional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) into a structured automated framework, giving you complete peace of mind and strict capital protection.

Core Advantages

  • Institutional SMC Precision: Automatically detects liquidity sweeps, Market Structure Shifts (MSS), and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) across multiple timeframes.
  • Multi-Timeframe Alignment: Combines H4 macro direction, H1 trend bias, and M5 execution structure to ensure trades only open when higher-timeframe momentum is aligned.
  • Built-in Risk Governance: Enforces hard daily loss limits, maximum trades per day, dynamic lot sizing, and spread protection to shield your equity against unexpected volatility.
  • Prop Firm Ready: Includes an optional Prop Firm Module that monitors daily drawdown from equity High-Water-Mark (HWM) to keep accounts safe during evaluation and funded stages.
  • Ethical Financial Rules: Features swap tolerance auditing, Friday session pauses, and post-trade reflection cooldowns to maintain disciplined stewardship over capital.

How the Strategy Works

  1. Market Structure Analysis: The algorithm continuously analyzes H4, H1, and M15 charts to establish higher-timeframe market bias.
  2. Liquidity Sweep Identification: On the M5 timeframe, the system monitors key highs and lows over a multi-bar window to detect liquidity sweeps.
  3. Structure & Gap Confirmation: Once a sweep occurs, the system verifies a Market Structure Shift and locates Fair Value Gaps for optimal entry.
  4. Calculated Execution: Orders are placed at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level with Stop Loss anchored beyond the liquidity extreme and Take Profit set at 1.618 Fibonacci extensions.
  5. Active Trade Stewardship: Positions are managed dynamically using partial scale-outs, trailing stops, and profit locking as price reaches designated reward milestones.

Input Parameters

Risk Governance & Discipline

  • Max Daily Loss (%): Maximum allowable account drawdown per day before trading halts.
  • Max Daily Trades: Maximum number of positions permitted per calendar day.
  • Risk Per Trade (%): Percentage of account balance risked on each setup.
  • Minimum R:R Ratio: Minimum Risk-to-Reward ratio required to approve an entry.
  • Max Active Pairs: Maximum number of concurrent active currency pairs.
  • Strict Halal Compliance: Enables swap tolerance auditing and financial prudence checks.
  • Max Allowable Swap Rate: Maximum acceptable swap cost threshold.

Ethical Hardening & Position Management

  • Use Milestone Scale-Out: Enables partial profit taking when price hits a specified reward milestone.
  • Scale-Out Percent (%): Percentage of position volume to close at the milestone.
  • Milestone R:R: Reward-to-risk ratio level at which partial profit is secured.
  • Max Slippage Points: Maximum allowed slippage tolerance for order execution.
  • Use Seed Trail: Activates step-by-step trailing stop loss adjustment.
  • Seed Trail Step (Pips): Distance step for updating trailing stop loss.
  • Seed Trail Trigger (Pips): Profit distance in pips required to activate trailing stop.
  • Use Delusion Filter: Automatically closes positions when momentum withers near profit targets.

Strategy & SMC Playbook

  • Liquidity Lookback Bars: Number of past candles analyzed to locate key liquidity pools.
  • Entry Timeframe: Execution timeframe for setup detection (default: M5).
  • HTF Bias Timeframe: Higher-timeframe chart used to establish overall trend direction (default: H1).
  • Require Market Structure Shift: Toggles mandatory MSS confirmation for entries.
  • Require Fair Value Gap: Toggles mandatory FVG confirmation for entries.
  • Require EMA Confirmation: Toggles baseline moving average alignment check.
  • Minimum Faith Score: Confidence score threshold required to confirm trade execution.

Session & Patience Filters

  • Trade London Session: Enables trading during London market hours.
  • London Start / End: Server start and end times for the London trading window.
  • Trade NY Session: Enables trading during New York market hours.
  • NY Start / End: Server start and end times for the New York trading window.
  • Jumu'ah Pause: Automatically suspends trading during Friday midday quiet hours.
  • Reflection Minutes: Mandatory cooldown period required after closing a position.

Prop Firm & Protection Module

  • Enable Prop Firm Mode: Turns on strict daily High-Water-Mark drawdown monitoring.
  • Hard Daily Drawdown Limit (%): Maximum daily drawdown percent based on peak equity.
  • Target Profit (%): Profit percentage target at which trading automatically pauses.
  • Stealth Mode: Keeps Stop Loss and Take Profit levels internal to protect against broker manipulation.

Telemetry & Alerts

  • Magic Number: Unique identifier for tracking Barakah SMC orders.
  • Trade Comment: Custom label attached to executed trades.
  • Show HUD: Displays the real-time operational dashboard on the chart.
  • Enable Telegram Alerts: Sends instant trade notifications to your Telegram channel.
 
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Experts
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