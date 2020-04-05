As a disciplined trader, you recognize that emotional decisions, overtrading, and inconsistent risk management are the primary obstacles to long-term trading success. When you observe how institutional market participants operate, you see a structured process: identifying liquidity sweeps, confirming market structure shifts, and executing at fair value gaps with calculated risk.

Imagine having an automated system on your MetaTrader 5 platform that systematically scans the market, filters out noise, and executes institutional setups with calm, mathematical precision. Barakah SMC brings institutional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) into a structured automated framework, giving you complete peace of mind and strict capital protection.

Core Advantages

Institutional SMC Precision : Automatically detects liquidity sweeps, Market Structure Shifts (MSS), and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) across multiple timeframes.

: Automatically detects liquidity sweeps, Market Structure Shifts (MSS), and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) across multiple timeframes. Multi-Timeframe Alignment : Combines H4 macro direction, H1 trend bias, and M5 execution structure to ensure trades only open when higher-timeframe momentum is aligned.

: Combines H4 macro direction, H1 trend bias, and M5 execution structure to ensure trades only open when higher-timeframe momentum is aligned. Built-in Risk Governance : Enforces hard daily loss limits, maximum trades per day, dynamic lot sizing, and spread protection to shield your equity against unexpected volatility.

: Enforces hard daily loss limits, maximum trades per day, dynamic lot sizing, and spread protection to shield your equity against unexpected volatility. Prop Firm Ready : Includes an optional Prop Firm Module that monitors daily drawdown from equity High-Water-Mark (HWM) to keep accounts safe during evaluation and funded stages.

: Includes an optional Prop Firm Module that monitors daily drawdown from equity High-Water-Mark (HWM) to keep accounts safe during evaluation and funded stages. Ethical Financial Rules: Features swap tolerance auditing, Friday session pauses, and post-trade reflection cooldowns to maintain disciplined stewardship over capital.

How the Strategy Works

Market Structure Analysis: The algorithm continuously analyzes H4, H1, and M15 charts to establish higher-timeframe market bias. Liquidity Sweep Identification: On the M5 timeframe, the system monitors key highs and lows over a multi-bar window to detect liquidity sweeps. Structure & Gap Confirmation: Once a sweep occurs, the system verifies a Market Structure Shift and locates Fair Value Gaps for optimal entry. Calculated Execution: Orders are placed at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level with Stop Loss anchored beyond the liquidity extreme and Take Profit set at 1.618 Fibonacci extensions. Active Trade Stewardship: Positions are managed dynamically using partial scale-outs, trailing stops, and profit locking as price reaches designated reward milestones.

Input Parameters

Risk Governance & Discipline

Max Daily Loss (%) : Maximum allowable account drawdown per day before trading halts.

: Maximum allowable account drawdown per day before trading halts. Max Daily Trades : Maximum number of positions permitted per calendar day.

: Maximum number of positions permitted per calendar day. Risk Per Trade (%) : Percentage of account balance risked on each setup.

: Percentage of account balance risked on each setup. Minimum R:R Ratio : Minimum Risk-to-Reward ratio required to approve an entry.

: Minimum Risk-to-Reward ratio required to approve an entry. Max Active Pairs : Maximum number of concurrent active currency pairs.

: Maximum number of concurrent active currency pairs. Strict Halal Compliance : Enables swap tolerance auditing and financial prudence checks.

: Enables swap tolerance auditing and financial prudence checks. Max Allowable Swap Rate: Maximum acceptable swap cost threshold.

Ethical Hardening & Position Management

Use Milestone Scale-Out : Enables partial profit taking when price hits a specified reward milestone.

: Enables partial profit taking when price hits a specified reward milestone. Scale-Out Percent (%) : Percentage of position volume to close at the milestone.

: Percentage of position volume to close at the milestone. Milestone R:R : Reward-to-risk ratio level at which partial profit is secured.

: Reward-to-risk ratio level at which partial profit is secured. Max Slippage Points : Maximum allowed slippage tolerance for order execution.

: Maximum allowed slippage tolerance for order execution. Use Seed Trail : Activates step-by-step trailing stop loss adjustment.

: Activates step-by-step trailing stop loss adjustment. Seed Trail Step (Pips) : Distance step for updating trailing stop loss.

: Distance step for updating trailing stop loss. Seed Trail Trigger (Pips) : Profit distance in pips required to activate trailing stop.

: Profit distance in pips required to activate trailing stop. Use Delusion Filter: Automatically closes positions when momentum withers near profit targets.

Strategy & SMC Playbook

Liquidity Lookback Bars : Number of past candles analyzed to locate key liquidity pools.

: Number of past candles analyzed to locate key liquidity pools. Entry Timeframe : Execution timeframe for setup detection (default: M5).

: Execution timeframe for setup detection (default: M5). HTF Bias Timeframe : Higher-timeframe chart used to establish overall trend direction (default: H1).

: Higher-timeframe chart used to establish overall trend direction (default: H1). Require Market Structure Shift : Toggles mandatory MSS confirmation for entries.

: Toggles mandatory MSS confirmation for entries. Require Fair Value Gap : Toggles mandatory FVG confirmation for entries.

: Toggles mandatory FVG confirmation for entries. Require EMA Confirmation : Toggles baseline moving average alignment check.

: Toggles baseline moving average alignment check. Minimum Faith Score: Confidence score threshold required to confirm trade execution.

Session & Patience Filters

Trade London Session : Enables trading during London market hours.

: Enables trading during London market hours. London Start / End : Server start and end times for the London trading window.

: Server start and end times for the London trading window. Trade NY Session : Enables trading during New York market hours.

: Enables trading during New York market hours. NY Start / End : Server start and end times for the New York trading window.

: Server start and end times for the New York trading window. Jumu'ah Pause : Automatically suspends trading during Friday midday quiet hours.

: Automatically suspends trading during Friday midday quiet hours. Reflection Minutes: Mandatory cooldown period required after closing a position.

Prop Firm & Protection Module

Enable Prop Firm Mode : Turns on strict daily High-Water-Mark drawdown monitoring.

: Turns on strict daily High-Water-Mark drawdown monitoring. Hard Daily Drawdown Limit (%) : Maximum daily drawdown percent based on peak equity.

: Maximum daily drawdown percent based on peak equity. Target Profit (%) : Profit percentage target at which trading automatically pauses.

: Profit percentage target at which trading automatically pauses. Stealth Mode: Keeps Stop Loss and Take Profit levels internal to protect against broker manipulation.

Telemetry & Alerts