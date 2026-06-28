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Thi Ngoc Tram Le

ANE Evo

Thi Ngoc Tram Le
Thi Ngoc Tram Le

Thi Ngoc Tram Le

4.4 (237)
Hi, I’m Le — a professional algorithmic trader from Vietnam.
I design and develop advanced trading strategies, transforming them into powerful algorithmic robots for MetaTrader 5.
5 products 8 signals 1 topic 2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2026 24%
VTMarkets-Live 5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
79
Profit Trades:
65 (82.27%)
Loss Trades:
14 (17.72%)
Best trade:
46.95 USD
Worst trade:
-43.56 USD
Gross Profit:
263.54 USD (26 319 pips)
Gross Loss:
-132.57 USD (13 251 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (56.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.65 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
12.89%
Max deposit load:
12.31%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.01
Long Trades:
44 (55.70%)
Short Trades:
35 (44.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.99
Expected Payoff:
1.66 USD
Average Profit:
4.05 USD
Average Loss:
-9.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-35.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43.56 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
13.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12.27 USD
Maximal:
43.56 USD (6.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.92% (43.56 USD)
By Equity:
23.71% (143.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-STD 79
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-STD 131
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-STD 13K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +46.95 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +56.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.57 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Live signal for ANE Bot.
No reviews
2026.07.02 04:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.28 04:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.28 04:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ANE Evo
300 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
8
100%
79
82%
13%
1.98
1.66
USD
24%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.