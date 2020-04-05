EMA Breakout Old Draft
- Experts
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Phan Van KhoaAlgorithmic trader and MQL5 developer based in Vietnam. I build Expert Advisors, indicators, and trading utilities — available on the MQL5 Market. Focused on automation, risk management, and practical trading solutions.
- Version: 1.0
EMA Breakout Trend Hunter EA for MetaTrader 5
An automated trend-following trading strategy designed to capture strong momentum breakouts in XAUUSD (Gold) using Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossovers.
Key Features:
- EMA Cloud Breakout: Fast & Slow EMA crossover confirmation
- ADX Trend Filter: Ensures entries occur only during high-volatility trends
- Trailing Stop Loss: Automatically locks in profits as price advances
- Account Safety: Fixed risk per trade with tight stop loss
Backtest Metrics (1.5 Years XAUUSD M5):
- Profit Factor: > 1.4
- Win Rate: ~52%
- Max Drawdown: < 25%
- Total Trades: > 80 trades
Free release for Exness IB community. Compatible with MT5 build 3000+.