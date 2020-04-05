EMA Breakout Old Draft

EMA Breakout Trend Hunter EA for MetaTrader 5

An automated trend-following trading strategy designed to capture strong momentum breakouts in XAUUSD (Gold) using Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossovers.

Key Features:

  • EMA Cloud Breakout: Fast & Slow EMA crossover confirmation
  • ADX Trend Filter: Ensures entries occur only during high-volatility trends
  • Trailing Stop Loss: Automatically locks in profits as price advances
  • Account Safety: Fixed risk per trade with tight stop loss

Backtest Metrics (1.5 Years XAUUSD M5):

  • Profit Factor: > 1.4
  • Win Rate: ~52%
  • Max Drawdown: < 25%
  • Total Trades: > 80 trades

Free release for Exness IB community. Compatible with MT5 build 3000+.

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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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