EMA Breakout Old Draft

This EA was made for educational purposes. You can find a full overview of how it was made in the YouTube video (Literally a step by step guide) We used AI and ML to create the whole thing, with no coding. Can you trust this to make money? Possibly, but do so at your own risk. It could be a nice addition to a large porfolio. How to use: Add to H1 gold chart Make sure the subchart is correctly named to your broker name for Gold. Big picture It’s a trend + breakout system for buys , and a

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