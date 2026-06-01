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احتاج استراتيجية مع تحويله لمؤشر وفي المستقبل لربورت تداول مع وقف خسارة متحرك يعمل علي mt5وعمل علي مناطق دخول ىخروج يعمل علي الناسداك والعمل علي تقويتها باقصى نسبه نجاح بنسبه ٩٥ بالميه
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Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 1 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0