Custom MT5 EA - Multi-Order Entry with Zone-Based TP/SL & Auto Breakeven

MQL5 Integration

Specification

Description:

I need a custom Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 with the following features:

Order Entry

  • Open 5 BUY or SELL orders simultaneously with 1 click

  • Fixed lot size: 0.01 (adjustable in settings)

Zone-Based TP/SL Calculation

User inputs a price zone (Zone Low and Zone High, e.g., 4000 - 4010)

For BUY orders:

  • SL = Zone Low - 35 pips (e.g., 4000 - 3.5 = 3996.5)

  • TP = Calculated from Zone High:

    • Order 1: TP = Zone High + 40 pips

    • Order 2: TP = Zone High + 70 pips

    • Order 3: TP = Zone High + 100 pips

    • Order 4: TP = Zone High + 150 pips

    • Order 5: TP = Zone High + 200 pips

For SELL orders:

  • SL = Zone High + 35 pips

  • TP = Calculated from Zone Low:

    • Order 1: TP = Zone Low - 40 pips

    • Order 2: TP = Zone Low - 70 pips

    • Order 3: TP = Zone Low - 100 pips

    • Order 4: TP = Zone Low - 150 pips

    • Order 5: TP = Zone Low - 200 pips

Auto Breakeven Function

  • When TP1 is hit (Order 1 closes in profit)

  • Automatically move SL of all remaining 4 orders to breakeven (entry price)

Settings (Adjustable Parameters)

  • Lot size (default: 0.01)

  • SL pips from zone edge (default: 35)

  • TP1 pips (default: 40)

  • TP2 pips (default: 70)

  • TP3 pips (default: 100)

  • TP4 pips (default: 150)

  • TP5 pips (default: 200)

Additional Requirements

  • Clean UI panel for easy input (Zone Low, Zone High, lot size, Buy/Sell buttons)

  • Works on XAUUSD and other symbols

  • Please provide source code (.mq5 file)


