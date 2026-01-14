Specification
Description:
I need a custom Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 with the following features:
Order Entry
-
Open 5 BUY or SELL orders simultaneously with 1 click
-
Fixed lot size: 0.01 (adjustable in settings)
Zone-Based TP/SL Calculation
User inputs a price zone (Zone Low and Zone High, e.g., 4000 - 4010)
For BUY orders:
-
SL = Zone Low - 35 pips (e.g., 4000 - 3.5 = 3996.5)
-
TP = Calculated from Zone High:
-
Order 1: TP = Zone High + 40 pips
-
Order 2: TP = Zone High + 70 pips
-
Order 3: TP = Zone High + 100 pips
-
Order 4: TP = Zone High + 150 pips
-
Order 5: TP = Zone High + 200 pips
-
For SELL orders:
-
SL = Zone High + 35 pips
-
TP = Calculated from Zone Low:
-
Order 1: TP = Zone Low - 40 pips
-
Order 2: TP = Zone Low - 70 pips
-
Order 3: TP = Zone Low - 100 pips
-
Order 4: TP = Zone Low - 150 pips
-
Order 5: TP = Zone Low - 200 pips
-
Auto Breakeven Function
-
When TP1 is hit (Order 1 closes in profit)
-
Automatically move SL of all remaining 4 orders to breakeven (entry price)
Settings (Adjustable Parameters)
-
Lot size (default: 0.01)
-
SL pips from zone edge (default: 35)
-
TP1 pips (default: 40)
-
TP2 pips (default: 70)
-
TP3 pips (default: 100)
-
TP4 pips (default: 150)
-
TP5 pips (default: 200)
Additional Requirements
-
Clean UI panel for easy input (Zone Low, Zone High, lot size, Buy/Sell buttons)
-
Works on XAUUSD and other symbols
-
Please provide source code (.mq5 file)