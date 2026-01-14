Description:

I need a custom Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 with the following features:

Order Entry

Open 5 BUY or SELL orders simultaneously with 1 click

Fixed lot size: 0.01 (adjustable in settings)

Zone-Based TP/SL Calculation

User inputs a price zone (Zone Low and Zone High, e.g., 4000 - 4010)

For BUY orders:

SL = Zone Low - 35 pips (e.g., 4000 - 3.5 = 3996.5)

TP = Calculated from Zone High : Order 1: TP = Zone High + 40 pips Order 2: TP = Zone High + 70 pips Order 3: TP = Zone High + 100 pips Order 4: TP = Zone High + 150 pips Order 5: TP = Zone High + 200 pips



For SELL orders:

SL = Zone High + 35 pips

TP = Calculated from Zone Low : Order 1: TP = Zone Low - 40 pips Order 2: TP = Zone Low - 70 pips Order 3: TP = Zone Low - 100 pips Order 4: TP = Zone Low - 150 pips Order 5: TP = Zone Low - 200 pips



Auto Breakeven Function

When TP1 is hit (Order 1 closes in profit)

Automatically move SL of all remaining 4 orders to breakeven (entry price)

Settings (Adjustable Parameters)

Lot size (default: 0.01)

SL pips from zone edge (default: 35)

TP1 pips (default: 40)

TP2 pips (default: 70)

TP3 pips (default: 100)

TP4 pips (default: 150)

TP5 pips (default: 200)

Additional Requirements

Clean UI panel for easy input (Zone Low, Zone High, lot size, Buy/Sell buttons)

Works on XAUUSD and other symbols

Please provide source code (.mq5 file)



