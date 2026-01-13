Job Description:

We are looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to create a script or Expert Advisor (EA) that automatically updates the price of a token CFD on MT5, using a live BTCUSD feed.

The goal is to make token fully CFD-tradable, with real-time price updates, charts, and client P/L. Clients should be able to trade long or short and view live candles, just like other MT5 CFDs.

Scope of Work / Requirements:

MQL5 Development Create a script/EA that runs on MT5 Manager or Server to update token CFD prices.

Integrate with an existing BTCUSD feed.

Apply a multiplier to scale BTC price to a realistic token price (~1 USD).

Update Bid/Ask automatically every 1–2 seconds.

Maintain a fixed spread (e.g., 5 points). CFD Features Enable long/short positions .

Support margin trading .

Ensure charts, candles, and P/L calculations update in real-time. Technical Requirements Script must run 24/7 without downtime.

Should not interfere with other symbols on MT5.

Code must be clean, maintainable, and well-commented .

Allow easy adjustments for multiplier and spread in the code.

Parameters for JOJOUSD CFD:

Parameter Value Notes Symbol Type CFD Synthetic contract Base Currency XXX CFD asset Quote Currency USD P/L in USD Source Symbol BTCUSD Live crypto feed Multiplier 0.00002 Scales BTC to target ~1 USD Spread 5 points Fixed spread Digits 5 FX-style precision Contract Size 1 lot 1 lot = 1 XXX Session 24/7 Crypto markets run continuously Trade Mode Enabled Allow long/short and margin trading

Deliverables:

Fully functional MQL5 script/EA for token CFD.

Step-by-step installation instructions for MT5 Manager/Server.

Optional: adjustable multiplier and spread in code.

Skills Required: