FreelanceSections

MQL5 Developer – Create token CFD Auto-Price Feed for MT5

MQL5 Scripts Integration

Specification

Job Description:

We are looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to create a script or Expert Advisor (EA) that automatically updates the price of a token CFD on MT5, using a live BTCUSD feed.

The goal is to make token fully CFD-tradable, with real-time price updates, charts, and client P/L. Clients should be able to trade long or short and view live candles, just like other MT5 CFDs.

Scope of Work / Requirements:

  1. MQL5 Development

    • Create a script/EA that runs on MT5 Manager or Server to update token CFD prices.

    • Integrate with an existing BTCUSD feed.

    • Apply a multiplier to scale BTC price to a realistic token price (~1 USD).

    • Update Bid/Ask automatically every 1–2 seconds.

    • Maintain a fixed spread (e.g., 5 points).

  2. CFD Features

    • Enable long/short positions.

    • Support margin trading.

    • Ensure charts, candles, and P/L calculations update in real-time.

  3. Technical Requirements

    • Script must run 24/7 without downtime.

    • Should not interfere with other symbols on MT5.

    • Code must be clean, maintainable, and well-commented.

    • Allow easy adjustments for multiplier and spread in the code.

Parameters for JOJOUSD CFD:

Parameter Value Notes
Symbol Type CFD Synthetic contract
Base Currency XXX CFD asset
Quote Currency USD P/L in USD
Source Symbol BTCUSD Live crypto feed
Multiplier 0.00002 Scales BTC to target ~1 USD
Spread 5 points Fixed spread
Digits 5 FX-style precision
Contract Size 1 lot 1 lot = 1 XXX
Session 24/7 Crypto markets run continuously
Trade Mode Enabled Allow long/short and margin trading

Deliverables:

  • Fully functional MQL5 script/EA for token CFD.

  • Step-by-step installation instructions for MT5 Manager/Server.

  • Optional: adjustable multiplier and spread in code.

Skills Required:

  • Strong experience in MQL5 Expert Advisors / Scripts

  • Experience with custom CFDs or synthetic symbols on MT5

  • Knowledge of Manager API / price feed integration preferred

  • Understanding of margin trading and client P/L calculation


Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
2
Developer 2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
3
Developer 3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
(20)
Projects
21
67%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
5%
Working
Published: 2 codes
6
Developer 6
Rating
(2)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
50%
Busy
7
Developer 7
Rating
(322)
Projects
499
67%
Arbitration
5
40% / 0%
Overdue
4
1%
Free
Published: 8 codes
8
Developer 8
Rating
(294)
Projects
470
39%
Arbitration
102
40% / 24%
Overdue
78
17%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes

Project information

Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0