Specification
Job Description:
We are looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to create a script or Expert Advisor (EA) that automatically updates the price of a token CFD on MT5, using a live BTCUSD feed.
The goal is to make token fully CFD-tradable, with real-time price updates, charts, and client P/L. Clients should be able to trade long or short and view live candles, just like other MT5 CFDs.
Scope of Work / Requirements:
-
MQL5 Development
-
Create a script/EA that runs on MT5 Manager or Server to update token CFD prices.
-
Integrate with an existing BTCUSD feed.
-
Apply a multiplier to scale BTC price to a realistic token price (~1 USD).
-
Update Bid/Ask automatically every 1–2 seconds.
-
Maintain a fixed spread (e.g., 5 points).
-
-
CFD Features
-
Enable long/short positions.
-
Support margin trading.
-
Ensure charts, candles, and P/L calculations update in real-time.
-
-
Technical Requirements
-
Script must run 24/7 without downtime.
-
Should not interfere with other symbols on MT5.
-
Code must be clean, maintainable, and well-commented.
-
Allow easy adjustments for multiplier and spread in the code.
-
Parameters for JOJOUSD CFD:
|Parameter
|Value
|Notes
|Symbol Type
|CFD
|Synthetic contract
|Base Currency
|XXX
|CFD asset
|Quote Currency
|USD
|P/L in USD
|Source Symbol
|BTCUSD
|Live crypto feed
|Multiplier
|0.00002
|Scales BTC to target ~1 USD
|Spread
|5 points
|Fixed spread
|Digits
|5
|FX-style precision
|Contract Size
|1 lot
|1 lot = 1 XXX
|Session
|24/7
|Crypto markets run continuously
|Trade Mode
|Enabled
|Allow long/short and margin trading
Deliverables:
-
Fully functional MQL5 script/EA for token CFD.
-
Step-by-step installation instructions for MT5 Manager/Server.
-
Optional: adjustable multiplier and spread in code.
Skills Required:
-
Strong experience in MQL5 Expert Advisors / Scripts
-
Experience with custom CFDs or synthetic symbols on MT5
-
Knowledge of Manager API / price feed integration preferred
-
Understanding of margin trading and client P/L calculation