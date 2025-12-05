Specification
Job Title:
Cloud-Based MT4/MT5 Trade Copier Developer (Project-Based)
Project Overview:
Looking for an experienced developer to build a cloud-hosted trade copier platform similar in concept to leading web-based multi-account trade copiers. The system must copy trades in real time between multiple MT4/MT5 accounts (and later other platforms), with low latency, strong security, and a modern web dashboard for configuration, analytics and risk control.
Responsibilities:
- Design and develop a cloud-hosted trade copier that connects to MT4/MT5 accounts and replicates trades across multiple brokers and accounts.
- Build account connectors/bridges (EA/API/manager API) to stream orders, positions and equity between trading accounts and the cloud backend.
- Implement a copying engine with proportional and fixed lot sizing, per-account risk settings, symbol mapping, magic-number/comment filters, and maximum open trades/exposure rules.
- Add equity protection and risk rules such as maximum daily loss, maximum drawdown, close-all and stop-copy triggers.
- Integrate an economic news filter to block or limit trading around major news events for selected symbols.
- Create a secure web dashboard for users to add/manage accounts, configure copier settings (master/slave mappings, risk modes, filters), and view performance analytics including P/L, drawdown and symbol statistics.
- Architect the system for low latency and scale using containers, load balancing and a real-time pub/sub or message queue.
- Implement logging, monitoring and basic alerting for failures, disconnects and latency issues.
Requirements:
- Proven experience building trade copiers or execution engines for MT4/MT5, with portfolio examples or references.
- Strong skills with MQL4/MQL5 and at least one backend language such as Node.js, Python, C# or Go for cloud services.
- Hands-on experience with cloud infrastructure (AWS, GCP or Azure), Docker containers and real-time messaging systems such as Redis, NATS or Kafka.
- Solid understanding of MT4/MT5 order lifecycle, including market and pending orders, SL/TP, partial closes, modifications and hedging/netting.
- Familiarity with risk management and multi-account trading setups, including prop firm and money management use cases.
- Strong focus on security, encrypted credential storage and no sharing of login details with third parties.
Nice to Have:
- Experience with other trading platforms such as cTrader, DXtrade, TradeLocker or similar.
- Knowledge of FIX protocol or broker APIs.
- Experience building SaaS dashboards with React or Vue and REST/WebSocket APIs.
Deliverables:
- Fully working MVP cloud trade copier: MT4/MT5 to MT4/MT5 copying, multi-broker support and low-latency execution.
- Web dashboard with account management, copier setup and basic analytics.
- Equity protection features and configurable risk modes for each account.
- Source code, deployment scripts (Docker/Kubernetes or equivalent) and documentation for running, scaling and maintaining the system.
- Handover session to explain architecture, components and how to extend the platform.
Project Type and How to Apply:
- One-time freelance project (project-based), not a permanent full-time role.
- When applying, please include: previous similar projects, proposed tech stack, estimated delivery timeline, and a clear fixed-price or milestone-based quote.
