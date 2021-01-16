can't login to MQL5 community account in MT5
same problem here even i re-download the terminal directly from mql5. i was change my password too and still experiencing the same issue. could be a bug?
here is a message at my journal : 2012.12.03 18:41:38 MQL5 Market authorization failed (0) (check 'login.mql5.com' server certificate failed [200])
How about your internet connection? Sometime the problem come from it.
I think this is not bug ...
every time i write my MQL5 community user and password this screen appears, it don't wanna log in
Please check the certificate which is used by browser when you visit your profile on MQL5 site.
It should looks like this
Is there any error or warnings in your browser?
Please check also date/time on your PC.
I was check the certificate information:
1) at chrome browser (certificate is valid):
2) At IE (valit too):
3) My datetime setting at my PC is OK as it syncronized automatically with windows time by default
4) But the problem still exist...
but actually it is not a big problem as i can download anything from mql5.com by my browser so it is OK if this problem is not solved in near future.
I think the problems has been clearly stated in the jurnal.
Check if your network provider does not banned some foreign ip
