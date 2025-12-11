Discussion of article "General information on Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5" - page 36
I just applied the formula: (500/358) * 1 = 1.3 lots. Pls correct me the formula needs to incorporate the required margin effect also.
I still don't understand, the fact remains that with such deposit loads you will get a margin call sooner or later.
Read again your initial post please, I think you have confused balances with deposit loads.
"Suppose my deposit load is 500 with leverage 100:1 whereas provider's balance is 356 with the same leverage of 100:1 so the max open lots are 1.3. Now keeping the required margin of each FX pair in mind, it will be around $150-200 for 1.3 lots which is up to 40% of my balance and certainly not recommended for risk management pov. What would you recommend in this situation?"
If your deposit load is 50% is quite acceptable, the 500 made me tell you that is huge.
If your deposit load is 50% is quite acceptable, the 500 made me tell you that is huge.
Max deposit load = Max Capital protection, right?
The smaller the maximum deposit load, the better for your account.
1.3 lots for a $500 account seems too much, yes.
1.3 lots for a $500 account seems too much, yes.
Max open lots should not exceed ____% of your balance.
There is no definite answer to that question, it depends on your trading style, the undertaken risk and many other factors.
Some say that the ideal trade size is 0.01 per $1000 per trade, others say 0.01 per $3000, some others may open 0.10 per $1000.
It's all a matter or risk management really.
Also it depends on the number of trades that will be open simultaneously, some strategies have only 1 trade open at a time, some other grid strategies may have dozens.Personally I feel comfortable with anything around 0.01-0.03 per $1000/trade and a deposit load under 50%, but this is all very objective.
Hello,
I have a doubt would like to change the percentage of my deposit to be used, where can I access to reconfigure this option of the signal I subscribed?
Best regards
Best regards
You need to go to MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals >> Use no more than: ... of deposit.
If you are using MQL5 VPS, you need to click the: Enable realtime signal subscritpion option and synchronize your new signal subscription settings to your MQL5 VPS again (right click in your MQL5 VPS >> Synchronize Signal only.
Read the following from the documentation ... How to Subscribe to a Signal - Trading Signals and Copy Trading - MetaTrader 5 Help