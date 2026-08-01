Discussion of article "General information on Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5" - page 37

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I have published a signal that trades on Roboforex under the symbol .USTECHCash and a subscriber to the signal that tries to copy trades from ICMarkets. In the subscriber's broker it has the same symbol but with the name USTEC. Is there any way to modify the token in the copy or any way to map the tokens? Or the obvious question, is it possible to copy trades from one broker to another broker with the same symbols but slightly different names? Thank you very much.
 
Juliano Martins # I’ve just created an account on MQL5 Signals and it’s showing a negative balance; it seems to have pulled account history from when I was still learning. What could this be? The account is new and has no trades – so why is it combining the accounts?

Your account isn’t new. The first deposit was made in August 2024:

When you add an account as a trading signal provider, its ENTIRE history will ALWAYS be displayed.

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