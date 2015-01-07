What does locked operation mean under payments tab?
Under payments tab sometimes payments i.e. from signal subscribers appear in grey as locked operation while others dont. What does locked operation mean?
To resolve this issue you can contact ServiceDesk to unlock it.
Can you show us a screen shot, black out sensitive information if you wish ?
My guess is, payment admin, still not yet approve and so not yet moving the payment from those subscribers to your account.
Just a guess.
Im already approved and verified maybe unless you mean the subscribers. Below is the screenshot. When i mouse over the grey payments it says locked operation. The dark ones are ok and have been toped up to my credits while the grey ones havent been toped up yet.
The lock one maybe mean this financial operation in progress. I mean for a while, it will unlock by itself.
Hi Tonny,
My apology that I just found the answer :(
Under Signal Rules section V. Payment - especially point 5 and 7 :
4. The Subscriber's account is automatically charged for the Subscription fee for the entire subscription period (a week or month) in advance upon subscribing.
5. The Subscriber's payment for the use of the Signals is automatically received by the Signals Provider only upon expiration of the Subscription period.
... and ...
7. If the transmission of the Signal is terminated by the Provider, the reserved Subscribers' funds shall not be transferred to the Provider's account.
Hope that's clear.
Why is it then that when some subscribe today i get the funds instantly? Lets assume the locked ones are waiting for expiry of the subscription period but what about the instant ones. Thats the puzzle now.
