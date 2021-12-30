Account with negative balance after using MQL5 Cloud Network
I was using the cloud for the optimization of EA and as it appears the balance went into minus state. What the locked number means? Is this a bug?
No, its not a bug, the locked balance is money that you've spent buying/renting products or services in MQL5.com and it will be trasfered to the appropriate seller after 7 days in case of Market purchases or 37 days in case of signal subscriptions.
The use of MQL5 Cloud Network services brought your usable balance to negative.
You should deposit the necessary funds ($72.71) in order to pay for these services.
In any other case contact the Service Desk.
No, its not a bug, the locked balance is money that you've spent buying/renting products or services in MQL5.com and it will be trasfered to the appropriate seller after 7 days in case of Market purchases or 37 days in case of signal subscriptions.
The use of MQL5 Cloud Network services brought your usable balance to negative.
You should deposit the necessary funds ($72.71) in order to pay for these services.
In any other case contact the Service Desk.
I had the same issue. In a couple of minutes the account went from $19 to -$21. I simply can't understand how in planet earth does it make sense to allow a balance to go negative instead of programming an emergency halting system. Can somebody please give me an email ? Apparently the chat bot does not seem to understand my request.
There is no email, try to pass the chat bot and open a ticket, even though I doubt what good that will do.
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I was using the cloud for the optimization of EA and as it appears the balance went into minus state. What the locked number means? Is this a bug?