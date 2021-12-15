No trades on VPS
- not connected, select from signals database
- Rented VPS fails to copy trades all of a sudden
- Discussion of article "How to Subscribe to Trading Signals"
I started the mql5 VPS on the 4th. of this month, but no trades have been copied from my signal. All losers so far so no loss! Why are they not being copied?
Please I am a new user to VpS hosting, I have not had any trades, what does signal disable mean? Can I log into the host server from my home PC?
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
Thank you Eleni, I have my own EA which I want to run a test on, is this possible. Second, how do I know that all files have uploaded to host server, can I log on to host server from home? I am not running any signals for now
No, MQL5 VPS does not work like ordinary VPS, you don't have normal server access.
You can check your MQL5 VPS journal logs only through your MT4/5 terminal.
Could someone help me with this. VPS can work only with one trading account, but can I change trading account? If so, how can I do it?
MQL5 VPS?
it is about how to move (change account) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to move a signal to same account but different VPS
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.01.29 13:27
...
and your MQL5 VPS subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Can someone out there please help? I've had this problem for 3 days
- Make sure that you fill COmmunity tab in Metatrader with your forum login and forum password.
Your forum login is cliffkip50 (do not use your email for login);
- Ask your broker ...it may be the broker which blocks the access to MQL5 VPS;
- check your MQL5 VPS here - it should be written on the page - https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
If you really paid for MQL5 VPS many days ago and your VPS is written here (and if you broker is not blocking access to VPS) - write to the service desk asking them for advice:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alexey Petrov, 2021.11.26 10:00
Choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.
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