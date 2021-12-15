No trades on VPS

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If you really paid for MQL5 VPS many days ago and your VPS is written here (and if you broker is not blocking access to VPS) - write to the service desk asking them for advice:
Thank you
Sergey Golubev ,
the terminal states that I have no subscriptions ,but still shows I have available minutes.I am not allowed to renew minutes
Let me contact the service desk
Thank you
Sergey Golubev ,
the terminal states that I have no subscriptions ,but still shows I have available minutes.I am not allowed to renew minutes
Let me contact the service desk
This is your screenshot -
and it is mine -
So, it may be something wrong with your broker ...
MQL5 VPS?
it is about how to move (change account) -
Thank you! By the way. Is it possible to refresh manually window with mql vps or upload journals from server? For example, I migrate new setup with additional symbol and EA, and server uploaded them, according to server journal, but it didnt show anything in experts journal and in environment section there was old setup. So I pressed migrate again and after that it showed that it actually did load new symbol and EA, and shutting them down now for new migration. Should I wait some specific period of time until server upload journals and environment, or there is a way to upload infromation from server manually?
About MQL5 VPS?
This VPS is having its own journal (and this VPS journal has nothing to with Metatrader journal).
You can check akk the journals.
Or synchronize/migrate once again if you are not sure for example.
How to synchronize (to migrate):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How exactly do you load up a bot on MQL4 Desktop? It's extremely complicated.
Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.05.14 22:05
1. Open your MT4 platform.
2. Open the chart of the instrument that you want to trade with (currency, stock, commodity or index).
3. Copy the .ex4 file of your expert advisor (I believe this is what you call automated trading robot) and paste it in the: File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL4 >> Experts folder of your MT4 platform.
4. Right click on the Refresh option of your Experts Advisors folder in the MT4 Navigator window.
5. Click on the Experts Advisors folder, find the expert you've just inserted and drag it on the chart that you want to use it with.
(If its a MQL5 Market purchased EA, go to the Navigator window >> Experts >> Market and double click on the EA that you want to attach to your chart).
6. A window with the Expert Advisor's setting will be opened and there you can fill all the parameters of your EA.
7. Don't forget to tick the: Allow live trading in the Common tab of your Expert's settings.
8. Close the settings window and if you want to begin trading with your Expert Advisor, click the: Auto Trading button of your MT4 platform.
9. If you see a happy smiling face in the upper right corner of your chart, then you are OK.
10. If you want to avoid internet and power outages, it is strongly recommended to use a MQL5 VPS service for your automated trading.
When you use MQL5 VPS you do not need to keep your computer on.
You must synchronize properly your EAs and/or indicators in order to work on the virtual server.
Your MQL5 VPS's journal log will begin recording after your first synchronization.
In order to synchronize an Expert Advisor with your MQL5 VPS server, you need to attach your EA on a chart, click the Auto Trading button and then right click on your VPS server >> Synchronize experts, indicators.
After the synchronization you check the VPS (right click) >> Journals, that you are getting the following message: 1 (or whatever) chart, 1 (or whatever) EA, 0 (or whatever) custom indicators, signal disabled.
After the synchronization with your MQL5 VPS you DO NOT keep the Auto Trading button ON.