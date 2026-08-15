Libraries: MT4Orders - page 8

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#property library

#define  MT4ORDERS_BYPASS_MAXTIME 1000000 // Maximum time (in µs) to wait for synchronisation of the trading environment
#define  MT4ORDERS_AUTO_VALIDATION // Trade orders are sent only if they are successfully checked for correctness
#define  MT4ORDERS_ORDERS_SORT // Formation of MT4 orders history sorted by closing/deleting time.
#include <fxsaber/MT4Orders.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16006

b5430 an error occurred while compiling the library.

 
hini #:

b5430 an error occurred while compiling the library.

Update the library you are using.
TradesID
TradesID
  • 2021.03.29
  • www.mql5.com
Быстрая работа с POSITION_ID
 
fxsaber # :
Update the library you are using.
It's solved. It was my mistake.
 
I haven't used liba for a long, long time, I haven't even saved the codes. _LastError returns a generalised error. The lib prints the specific code of the trade server and description (for example, for OrderSend) in the log. Remind me how to get this code after the error.
 
Edgar Akhmadeev OrderSend) in the log. Remind me how to get this code after the error. 
Print(MT4ORDERS::LastTradeResult.retcode);
 
I am getting these:
errors
 
Dadas #:
I get them:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page3678#comment_58610041
 
fxsaber #:
This is a bug in MT5 itself. The library bypasses it and informs.
Is there a standard method to reduce the amount of debugging information in such cases?
 
Rorschach #:
Is there an in-house method to reduce the amount of debugging information in such cases?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Libraries: MT4Orders

fxsaber, 2019.04.29 15:19

If you need to keep the use of MT4Orders in your product unspoken, you can either cut the relevant pieces of the library source or put a universal stub 
// Through macros we cut off any hints about the presence of MT4Orders.
#define Alert PrintTmp
#define Print PrintTmp
  void PrintTmp( string ) {}
  
  #include <MT4Orders.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16006
#undef  Print
#undef  Alert
 
fxsaber #:
h ttps:// www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page3678#comment_58610041

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies

Errors, bugs, questions

fxsaber, 2025.11.27 18:23

Urgent request to update to current all KB sources in translated versions and in ZIPs.

Only today two questions on this topic: one and two. Because even Russian-speaking people for some reason download old stuff from English-language pages.


I will answer questions about KB compilation errors only with a link to this post.


Because it is not obvious that only Russian-language sources are updated.

Firstly, global search first of all gives a link to the English version. Secondly, I personally prefer to take all sources in English, so as not to fight with all sorts of different recodings of local languages.

If only one version is supported, why not leave only this version in KB or at least make a redirect from the wrong version in big red letters?
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