Libraries: MT4Orders - page 8
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b5430 an error occurred while compiling the library.
b5430 an error occurred while compiling the library.
Update the library you are using.
Print(MT4ORDERS::LastTradeResult.retcode);
I get them:
This is a bug in MT5 itself. The library bypasses it and informs.
Is there an in-house method to reduce the amount of debugging information in such cases?
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Libraries: MT4Orders
fxsaber, 2019.04.29 15:19If you need to keep the use of MT4Orders in your product unspoken, you can either cut the relevant pieces of the library source or put a universal stub
h ttps:// www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page3678#comment_58610041
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Errors, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2025.11.27 18:23
Urgent request to update to current all KB sources in translated versions and in ZIPs.
Only today two questions on this topic: one and two. Because even Russian-speaking people for some reason download old stuff from English-language pages.
I will answer questions about KB compilation errors only with a link to this post.
Because it is not obvious that only Russian-language sources are updated.
Firstly, global search first of all gives a link to the English version. Secondly, I personally prefer to take all sources in English, so as not to fight with all sorts of different recodings of local languages.If only one version is supported, why not leave only this version in KB or at least make a redirect from the wrong version in big red letters?