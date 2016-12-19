Forecast for Q4'16 - levels for S&P 500 - page 2
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Quick Technical Overview - S&P 500: daily bearish
Daily price is on primary bearish market condition for 2,079 support level to be tested for the primary bearish trend to be continuing. Alternative, the price will be on ranging within 2,106/2.130 bullish reversal resistance levels and 2,079 bearish continuation support level.
S&P 500 Long-Term Technicals: weekly breakdown to secondary correction, or the bullish ranging within the narrow levels
Weekly price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is on secondary correction to be started on open weekly bar for now with the 2,056 support level to be broken for the secondary correction to be continuing. Alternative, if the price breaks 2,191 resistance level to above so the primary bullish trend will be resumed.
Trend:W1 - bullish
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.09 17:37
Target Unchanged: Goldman Sachs Says Trump Win Doesn’t Mean Too Much for S&P 500 (based on the article)
Weekly price is located above Ichimoku cloud and above Sinkou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart. Price is on bullish ranging within 2,191 resistance level and 2,079 support level waiting for the direction of the bullish trend to be resumed or to the secondary correction to be started.
If the price breaks 2,191 resistance level to above on close weekly bar so the primary bullish trend will be resumed.
If the price breaks 2,079 support level to below on close weekly bar so the local downtrend as the secondary correction within the primary bullish trend will be started.
If the weekly price breaks 1,981 support level to below on close bar so the reversal of the weekly price movement from the ranging bullish to the primary bearish market condition will be started.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.17 14:57Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, S&P 500 and Dax Index: U.S. Consumer Price Index and Residential Building Permits
2016-11-17 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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2016-11-17 13:30 GMT | [USD - Building Permits]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Building Permits] = Annualized number of new residential building permits issued during the previous month.
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From official reports:
"The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.4 percent in October on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index rose 1.6 percent before seasonal adjustment."
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EUR/USD M5: 38 pips range price movement by CPI and Building Permits news events
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S&P 500 M5: range price movement by CPI and Building Permits news events
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Dax Index M5: range price movement by CPI and Building Permits news events
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.22 20:22
S&P 500: bouncing from new high (based on the article)
Daily price is located above 100-day SMA/200-day SMA reversal levels on the bullish area of the chart with 2202 resistance level to be broken for the bullish trend to be continuing.
Most likely scenario is the following: the price will be bounced from 2200/2210 resistance levels to below for the ranging trend to be started within the narrow s/r levels.
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.25 17:39
S&P to record highs on Black Friday (adapted from the article)
The price is continuing with the bullish trend for today by new high to formed at 2.207 resistance to be testing for the bullish trend to be continuing.
If the price breaks 2.207 resistance level to above on close daily bar so the primary bullish trend will be continuing.
If the daily price breaks 2,168 support level to below so the local downtrend as the secondary correction within the primary bullish trend will be started.
If the price breaks 50.0% Fibo level at 2,118 to below on close bar so we may see the bearish reversal to be started.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.02 14:55
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and S&P 500: Non-Farm Payrolls
2016-12-02 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report:
"The unemployment rate declined to 4.6 percent in November, and total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 178,000, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment gains occurred in professional and business services and in health care."
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EUR/USD M5: 33 pips range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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USD/CAD M5: 38 pips range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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S&P 500 M5: pips range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.18 06:23
The Week Ahead: Stock Market Forecasts And What To Do (based on the article)
"This table from the Wall Street Journal reveals their forecasts for 2017 and the high end at 2400 for the S&P 500 would imply just a 6.6% rise from current levels. If you want to learn more about the accuracy of their forecast I would suggest you read this excellent New York Times article by Jeff Sommer. In reviewing the strategist's forecasts he quotes independent statistician Salil Mehta “It’s not easy to be as bad as they are."
S&P 500 price is on bullish market condition for 2270 resistance level to be tested for te bullish trend tobe continuing. By the way, the daily correction will be started if the market crosses 2200 to below on close daily bar, and the daily bearish reversal level is 2100 which is the level for Senkou Span turning level for now.
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.19 16:23
Quick Technical Overview - S&P 500: in the absence of sellers (based on the article)
Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the primary bullish area of the chart. The price is on secondary ranging within the following support/resistanbce levels:
Absolute Strength indicator is evaluating the market condition as the ranging, and Chinkou Span line is above the price for the ranging trend as well by direction.
If the price breaks 2277 resistance to above on daily close bar so the bullish trend will be resumed, otherwise - ranging.