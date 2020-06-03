I don't understand how people got trade on mql5

I need to trade here,anyone who has information about how.please help

 
You can't trade on MQL5. You can only have a practice (demo) account with MQL5.
You must open an account with a broker to trade.

 
Hi please help me. I downloaded the App Meta trader then made a deposit, before registering by the broker. Now I can't trade, please tell me what to do . Thanks

1.The article - MQL5.community - User Memo

2. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

3.  MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

4. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

5.MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

i have deposited $10. how to trade here

 
Meta Quotes is not a broker!

notabroker

 
you can google to find a "forex broker"

