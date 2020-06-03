I don't understand how people got trade on mql5
I need to trade here,anyone who has information about how.please help
You can't trade on MQL5. You can only have a practice (demo) account with MQL5.
You must open an account with a broker to trade.
Hi please help me. I downloaded the App Meta trader then made a deposit, before registering by the broker. Now I can't trade, please tell me what to do . Thanks
1.The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
3. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
4. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
5.MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
- 2017.07.25
- www.mql5.com
i have deposited $10. how to trade here
Meta Quotes is not a broker!
+
you can google to find a "forex broker"
