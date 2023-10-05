Indicators: Elliott Wave Oscillator
How do I add the number? Manually?
yes,
as i've said its "A good oscillator for helping you count Elliot waves."
Sincerely,
Hossein Nouri
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Thats Bill Williams AO indicator just using SMA instead SMMA and 35/5 period instead 34/5 period.
Elliot wave counting via AO is teached by BW since years. So what should be so special on this?
Thats Bill Williams AO indicator just using SMA instead SMMA and 35/5 period instead 34/5 period.
Elliot wave counting via AO is teached by BW since years. So what should be so special on this?
Settings of this one is customizable, you can change Period, Applied price and Smoothing, so you can use couple of this with different settings like here, also it uses 4 colors to better visualizing.
Settings of this one is customizable, you can change Period, Applied price and Smoothing, so you can use couple of this with different settings like here, also it uses 4 colors to better visualizing.
When the change of the periods, MA-Type and applied price has impact then you should explain this. It's like every indicator without description and explanation it's worthless for others.
I'm curious how your creation can be better than the "standard AO". Since i don't know much more about it, it's only an approach to have more parameters and colors for an old indicator (please don't take this as offense that's just my 2 cents).
When the change of the periods, MA-Type and applied price has impact then you should explain this. It's like every indicator without description and explanation it's worthless for others.
I'm curious how your creation can be better than the "standard AO". Since i don't know much more about it, it's only an approach to have more parameters and colors for an old indicator (please don't take this as offense that's just my 2 cents).
My friend thats your opinion and I respect that, but you should know that this is a free indicator, so some respect to my time and effort would be nice too,
"Standard AO" is like a moving average with fixed period and color, using that is effective but clearly a customizable version like this one would be much more effective, so an old indicator with some changes can be much more effective.
Take a look at the screenshot, it's a compare between AO and 2 different versions of EWO, I'm sure you can notice changing of the trend direction much more better in customized version,
by the way thank you for sharing your thoughts.
Sincerely,
Hossein Nouri
My friend thats your opinion and I respect that, but you should know that this is a free indicator, so some respect to my time and effort would be nice too,
"Standard AO" is like a moving average with fixed period and color, using that is effective but clearly a customizable version like this one would be much more effective, so an old indicator with some changes can be much more effective.
Take a look at the screenshot, it's a compare between AO and 2 different versions of EWO, I'm sure you can notice changing of the trend direction much more better in customized version,
by the way thank you for sharing your thoughts.
Sincerely,
Hossein Nouri
It is not my goal to bash your work or disrespect your effort. Sorry when there is a misunderstanding.
I'm fully aware that your indicator can be parametrized much better than AO (which has no parameters at all). But with that possibilities there must be an understanding when and why to use the parameters. You are the creator and mind behind it, so was my question to explain a little bit how your baby can be used more effective than AO to count elliot waves. I guess i'm not the only one to learn from your experience.
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Elliott Wave Oscillator:
A good oscillator for helping you count Elliot waves.
Author: Hossein Nouri