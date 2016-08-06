New MetaTrader 4 Platform Build 988: Hotfix
New MetaTrader 4 Platform Build 988: Hotfix
MetaTrader 4 platform update is to be released on Monday, July 4, 2016. This hotfix update build 988 follows the previous release. It fixes bulk deletion of graphical objects by prefix using the ObjectDeleteAll function. Previously, execution of this function resulted in a wrong drawing order of the remaining objects.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.
I am stuck with 985, how to get the software force update to 988 without reinstalling?
Thanks
I am stuck with 985, how to get the software force update to 988 without reinstalling?
Thanks
Aleksey Pak:
Please do you have any idea how I could register my Yahoo mail on my MT4 terminal (Tools-option-email) to be able to receive alerts to my mail inbox.
The correct SMTP information required there is what I want.
Thanks.
Aleksey Pak:
Please do you have any idea how I could register my Yahoo mail on my MT4 terminal (Tools-option-email) to be able to receive alerts to my mail inbox.
The correct SMTP information required there is what I want.
Thanks.
- www.metatrader4.com
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/86985
All of EX4 file that had been described in here was that of the work, but ...
EX4 was still compiled with build910 or build920 does not even attach.
- www.mql5.com
I cannot attach any expert or indicator with Build 988. How to fix the problem?
This is strange issue ... I am on build 988 with Windows 8.1 and not a problem at all.
Can you attach standard MT4 indicators? For example: Navigator - Indicators - Trend - Envelops
This is strange issue ... I am on build 988 with Windows 8.1 and not a problem at all.
Can you attach standard MT4 indicators? For example: Navigator - Indicators - Trend - Envelops
Some indicator in the folders: Trend Oscillators, Volumes and Bill Williams work fine, but the others do not work. There is no error shown in Journal.
Because as I know - some indicators and EAs will not work with build 600++ in case they were developed for old builds ...
Which build did you have before updating?
You can try to restart computer (and restart Metatrader) so it works sometimes (because some indicators may be compiled during the restarting and the problem may be fixed by itself).
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New MetaTrader 4 Platform Build 988: Hotfix
MetaTrader 4 platform update is to be released on Monday, July 4, 2016. This hotfix update build 988 follows the previous release. It fixes bulk deletion of graphical objects by prefix using the ObjectDeleteAll function. Previously, execution of this function resulted in a wrong drawing order of the remaining objects.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.