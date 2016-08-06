New MetaTrader 4 Platform Build 988: Hotfix

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New MetaTrader 4 Platform Build 988: Hotfix

MetaTrader 4 platform update is to be released on Monday, July 4, 2016. This hotfix update build 988 follows the previous release. It fixes bulk deletion of graphical objects by prefix using the ObjectDeleteAll function. Previously, execution of this function resulted in a wrong drawing order of the remaining objects.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.

[Deleted]  
MetaQuotes Software Corp.:

New MetaTrader 4 Platform Build 988: Hotfix

MetaTrader 4 platform update is to be released on Monday, July 4, 2016. This hotfix update build 988 follows the previous release. It fixes bulk deletion of graphical objects by prefix using the ObjectDeleteAll function. Previously, execution of this function resulted in a wrong drawing order of the remaining objects.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.

I am stuck with 985, how to get the software force update to 988 without reinstalling?

 

Thanks 

[Deleted]  
bpran:

I am stuck with 985, how to get the software force update to 988 without reinstalling?

 Thanks 

Connect to the MetaQuots-Demo broker and restart terminal.
 

Aleksey Pak:

Please do you have any idea how I could register my Yahoo mail on my MT4 terminal (Tools-option-email) to be able to receive alerts to my mail inbox.

The correct SMTP information required there is what I want.

Thanks.

[Deleted]  
Afam Okonkwo:

Aleksey Pak:

Please do you have any idea how I could register my Yahoo mail on my MT4 terminal (Tools-option-email) to be able to receive alerts to my mail inbox.

The correct SMTP information required there is what I want.

Thanks.

Read here
Email - Client Terminal Settings - MetaTrader 4 Help
Email - Client Terminal Settings - MetaTrader 4 Help
  • www.metatrader4.com
In this tab, the electronic mailbox is set up. Later on, these settings will be used to send message by the expert advisor command or by a...
 

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/86985

All of EX4 file that had been described in here was that of the work, but ...

EX4 was still compiled with build910 or build920 does not even attach.



New MetaTrader 4 Build 970: Simplified demo account opening and expanded MQL4 features
New MetaTrader 4 Build 970: Simplified demo account opening and expanded MQL4 features
  • www.mql5.com
New MetaTrader 4 Build 970: Simplified demo account opening and expanded MQL4 features MetaTrader 4 platform update is to be released on Friday, Ju...
 
I cannot attach any expert or indicator with Build 988. How to fix the problem? 
 
Huan Vi:
I cannot attach any expert or indicator with Build 988. How to fix the problem? 

This is strange issue ... I am on build 988 with Windows 8.1 and not a problem at all.


Can you attach standard MT4 indicators? For example: Navigator - Indicators - Trend - Envelops

 
Sergey Golubev:

This is strange issue ... I am on build 988 with Windows 8.1 and not a problem at all.


Can you attach standard MT4 indicators? For example: Navigator - Indicators - Trend - Envelops

Some indicator in the folders: Trend Oscillators,  Volumes and Bill Williams work fine, but the others do not work.  There is no error shown in Journal. 

 
Did you update from which build to 988?
Because as I know - some indicators and EAs will not work with build 600++ in case they were developed for old builds ...
Which build did you have before updating?

You can try to restart computer (and restart Metatrader) so it works sometimes (because some indicators may be compiled during the restarting and the problem may be fixed by itself).
 
because you know ... I did not think about builds (I know my build just because I saw your post ...). I know one thing only to check: my indicators were developed for old build and they need to be improved for builds 600+ (and for build 988), or they do not need to be improved ... just all my thinking about new builds.
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