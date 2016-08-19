Envelope indicator levels not workng

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[Deleted]  

Does anyone know why the levels parameters in the MT4 Envelopes properties does not work? Is it just on my platform build 988? Or does this function simply not work?

Thanks

 
Craig Bruner:

Does anyone know why the levels parameters in the MT4 Envelopes properties does not work? Is it just on my platform build 988? Or does this function simply not work?

Thanks

How would you imagine that to look?

Heres 80-20

you might want to scroll out a bit..


[Deleted]  
Marco vd Heijden:

How would you imagine that to look?

Heres 80-20

you might want to scroll out a bit..


That was the problem. I needed to scroll out! Thanks
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