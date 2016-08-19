Envelope indicator levels not workng
Marco vd Heijden:That was the problem. I needed to scroll out! Thanks
you might want to scroll out a bit..
How would you imagine that to look?
Heres 80-20
you might want to scroll out a bit..
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Does anyone know why the levels parameters in the MT4 Envelopes properties does not work? Is it just on my platform build 988? Or does this function simply not work?
Thanks