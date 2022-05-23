MT5 not working with proxy

MT5 does not connect through a proxy server. I have tried 4 diiferent proxies servers with the right credentials with no positive results but they all work perfectly on MT4.

What am i doing wrong??? 

 
I have same problems.

MT4 by proxy is working in Demo and Real account.

MT5 by same proxy (same configuration) it is not working on Demo and on Real account.

What can I do? 

I have same problem. Is it bug of MT5 or maybe need advanced setting ???

 
I think you should write this to service desk. If it works with MT4, they should have the solution.
 

OK, now i am busted also.

New machine, win7/64, corporate (nonadjustable) environment,  MT5 build 803, tried to install both 32 and 64 bit versions:

PROXY is NOT WORKING.
Can't get 'test passed OK' message and cannot login on trade servers.

But it did log into mql5 server getting:

2013.05.14 18:24:09     MQL5.community  activated for 'graziani', balance: 8.93

And on the same machine in same environment, MT4 latest build works!

And on another machine, vista 32bit, same corporate environment, MT5 works. 
However signals work lousy on that machine, making it unsuitable for signals.

Any plans, solutions etc?

 
Ask your Network admin to configure the Firewall to allow MT5  
 
yeah? so why is it working on vista then?
 

 
It doesn't . . . 

And on another machine, vista 32bit, same corporate environment, MT5 works. 
However signals work lousy on that machine, making it unsuitable for signals

 
Proxy client installed ?  Vista machine is part of the Domain/not part of the Domain ?  you want me to diagnose your Network ?  if this use of a Corporate Network is authorized then just ask your Corporate IT people for help . . .  if it isn't,  well you know the proper answer in that case.   
 
it does connect to trade servers, and that is all i need.
I can see a connection to port TCP:1950 from my MT5 terminal.
