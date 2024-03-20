MT5 Cannot login MQL5
I tried to install MT5 on another PC, but I cannot install the latest version downloaded from the MQL5 website because it prompted me to use a proxy server (which I am not familiar with and have never encountered before). Then, I attempted to install an older version, which installed successfully but I couldn't log in to my MQL5 account
More extra information： I am using mql5 official VPS trading now
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/389202#comment_27820312
- 2022.02.19
- dheenadhayalan
- www.mql5.com
On the other PC: you need to download/install the product once again from Metatrader (one actication will be used for that).
I mean: you/we can not simple copy the product's file from one PC to an other one (the file is per PC so it will not work on this way).
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Go to Community tab and fill your forum login and forum password.
Your forum login is darkaguila because the link to your profile here is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/darkaguila
And your forum password is your forum native password (not good/facebook related password).
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Community tab is located here -
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If you have some issue with login aso it may be for many reasons: you are not using 64-bit Windows computer, your PC is on old Windows version or your MT5 is having old build, and some specific issues such as anti-virus, WebView2 and more: post #1148 for details
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I tried to install MT5 on another PC, but I cannot install the latest version downloaded from the MQL5 website because it prompted me to use a proxy server (which I am not familiar with and have never encountered before). Then, I attempted to install an older version, which installed successfully but I couldn't log in to my MQL5 account
More extra information： I am using mql5 official VPS trading now