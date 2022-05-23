MT5 not working with proxy - page 2

graziani:

I did . . . please read and respect the Forum rules . . 

4.   Any use of obscene expressions is forbidden.

 
i didn't use any obscene expression!
 

Hey MetaQuotes,

 can we get some answers regarding proxy and MT5? There are at least 5 subjects on forum without answer.

 What is needed extra compared to MT4 for the proxy to work? 

 All of my 3 laptops (win7/win7/vista) work when they are connected directly to ISP, and 2 of them (win7/win7)  don't work  when in corporate environment (domain, proxy).

 MT4 works on all machines in every case.

 I cannot find in documents any list of necessary requirements!

 
Did you write to ServiceDesk ?
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
  • www.mql5.com
We therefore attach great importance to all user reports about issues in our programs and try to answer each one of them.
 
angevoyageur:
Did you write to ServiceDesk ?

Wouldn't it be easier if the requests were just listed here?

Anyway: ErrorsMetaTrader 5 ClientOpenStart: 2013.05.16 15:36#750343 

 
graziani:

Wouldn't it be easier if the requests were just listed here?

Anyway: ErrorsMetaTrader 5 ClientOpenStart: 2013.05.16 15:36#750343 

Service Desk answered:

Check that port 443 or 1950 opened in corporate network.

I hope this information will help someone.

 

 

So, it was problem with a proxy?

Of course .... NOT

After upgrade to b821, proxy connection started working! 

 
I have a problem with proxy, but is with some servers, we don't have any idea why proxy server log show "server.my institutional domain:443" gaving me a 503 error. 
Metaquotes works fine, ICmarkets too, the server I need to connect have this error.
Someone with the same issue? Proxy log
