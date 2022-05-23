MT5 not working with proxy - page 2
Hey MetaQuotes,
can we get some answers regarding proxy and MT5? There are at least 5 subjects on forum without answer.
What is needed extra compared to MT4 for the proxy to work?
All of my 3 laptops (win7/win7/vista) work when they are connected directly to ISP, and 2 of them (win7/win7) don't work when in corporate environment (domain, proxy).
MT4 works on all machines in every case.
I cannot find in documents any list of necessary requirements!
Did you write to ServiceDesk ?
Wouldn't it be easier if the requests were just listed here?
Anyway: Errors, MetaTrader 5 Client, Open, Start: 2013.05.16 15:36, #750343
Service Desk answered:
Check that port 443 or 1950 opened in corporate network.
I hope this information will help someone.
So, it was problem with a proxy?
Of course .... NOT!
After upgrade to b821, proxy connection started working!
Metaquotes works fine, ICmarkets too, the server I need to connect have this error.
Someone with the same issue?