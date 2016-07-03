New MetaTrader 4 Build 970: Simplified demo account opening and expanded MQL4 features - page 2

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Alexey:

Hello,

To update to the new version, you can open a demo account at our server MetaQuotes-Demo.

I have been got the build 970 using this idea

thanks Alexey

but I have one problem hope it would be solved in the future:

if you have a long period back test (and still running) then by forget you have closed the mt4 terminal, ALL the back test will be terminated and closed with out prompting the user

if possible to update it by asking the user while a back test is running if he want to close or cancel the closing (of the terminal)

please accept my idea and forward it 

 
I have EA that doesn't work on latest Build, can I still use Build 920 to do trading with my broker server?
 
Luigi De Falco:
I have EA that doesn't work on latest Build, can I still use Build 920 to do trading with my broker server?
You cannot connect to broker server with old build.Then, how do you expect to run EA without connecting to the broker's server?
 

Hi, I've received many complains from my product's buyers that the purchased indicators does't work anymore after they updated MT4 to build 971.

I've updated my MT4 also to build 971 and I was surprised that indicator doesn't work on this version. It works on previous build version but on build 971 not working.

So I started to recheck the codes to find out whats the issue. And I've found a new bug in the new version. I'll try to explain the problem as much as I can so maybe they can fix or give me a solution. 

 

As we know the CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK  returns the name of the clicked object with the "sparam" variable. in the bellow example I sort the sparam in another variable "objname" and print it:

void OnChartEvent(const int id,

                  const long &lparam,

                  const double &dparam,

                  const string &sparam)

  {

////////////////////////////////////////

  if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)

     {

        objname = sparam;

       Print (objname); // Prints the object name correctly 

     } 

 Up to here it works well and I can see the name of the clicked object correctly  in the terminal window. Now I want to use the "objname" variable somewhere outside of the "void OnChartEvent" for example print the "objname" again on each calculation(tick) and the problem appears here:

 

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

                const int prev_calculated,

                const datetime &time[],

                const double &open[],

                const double &high[],

                const double &low[],

                const double &close[],

                const long &tick_volume[],

                const long &volume[],

                const int &spread[])

  {

//---

 Print (objname);  /// But this one prints some strange characters 

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call

   return(rates_total);

  } 

 

The result I get instead of the object name, it print some strange characters like "????"

It's impossible to save the sparam in any another variable and when you call the variable(in the above example "objname") in somewhere outside of the void OnChartEvent it returns some strange characters .

 

Thanks 

Payam 

 
Payam Khataei:

Hi, I've received many complains from my product's buyers that the purchased indicators does't work anymore after they updated MT4 to build 971.

I've updated my MT4 also to build 971 and I was surprised that indicator doesn't work on this version. It works on previous build version but on build 971 not working.

So I started to recheck the codes to find out whats the issue. And I've found a new bug in the new version. I'll try to explain the problem as much as I can so maybe they can fix or give me a solution. 

 

As we know the CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK  returns the name of the clicked object with the "sparam" variable. in the bellow example I sort the sparam in another variable "objname" and print it:

void OnChartEvent(const int id,

                  const long &lparam,

                  const double &dparam,

                  const string &sparam)

  {

////////////////////////////////////////

  if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)

     {

        objname = sparam;

       Print (objname); // Prints the object name correctly 

     } 

 Up to here it works well and I can see the name of the clicked object correctly  in the terminal window. Now I want to use the "objname" variable somewhere outside of the "void OnChartEvent" for example print the "objname" again on each calculation(tick) and the problem appears here:

 

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

                const int prev_calculated,

                const datetime &time[],

                const double &open[],

                const double &high[],

                const double &low[],

                const double &close[],

                const long &tick_volume[],

                const long &volume[],

                const int &spread[])

  {

//---

 Print (objname);  /// But this one prints some strange characters 

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call

   return(rates_total);

  } 

 

The result I get instead of the object name, it print some strange characters like "????"

It's impossible to save the sparam in any another variable and when you call the variable(in the above example "objname") in somewhere outside of the void OnChartEvent it returns some strange characters .

 

Thanks 

Payam 

tell that to the service desk!!
 
I have EA that doesn't work on latest Build, can I still use Build 910 to do trading with my broker server?

 
Leandro Santana:

910 till July 1st

New MetaTrader 4 Build 970: Simplified demo account opening and expanded MQL4 features (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) - MQL4 forum
New MetaTrader 4 Build 970: Simplified demo account opening and expanded MQL4 features (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) - MQL4 forum
  • www.mql5.com
New MetaTrader 4 Build 970: Simplified demo account opening and expanded MQL4 features (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) - MQL4 forum
 

When will MT4 platform have the same forward testing features of MT5? 

 

 

 
Winsor Hoang:

When will MT4 platform have the same forward testing features of MT5? 

 

 

yes. i am looking for it.
 
Sherif Hasan:
yes. i am looking for it.
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