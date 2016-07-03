New MetaTrader 4 Build 970: Simplified demo account opening and expanded MQL4 features - page 2
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Hello,
To update to the new version, you can open a demo account at our server MetaQuotes-Demo.
I have been got the build 970 using this idea
thanks Alexey
but I have one problem hope it would be solved in the future:
if you have a long period back test (and still running) then by forget you have closed the mt4 terminal, ALL the back test will be terminated and closed with out prompting the user
if possible to update it by asking the user while a back test is running if he want to close or cancel the closing (of the terminal)
please accept my idea and forward it
I have EA that doesn't work on latest Build, can I still use Build 920 to do trading with my broker server?
Hi, I've received many complains from my product's buyers that the purchased indicators does't work anymore after they updated MT4 to build 971.
I've updated my MT4 also to build 971 and I was surprised that indicator doesn't work on this version. It works on previous build version but on build 971 not working.
So I started to recheck the codes to find out whats the issue. And I've found a new bug in the new version. I'll try to explain the problem as much as I can so maybe they can fix or give me a solution.
As we know the CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK returns the name of the clicked object with the "sparam" variable. in the bellow example I sort the sparam in another variable "objname" and print it:
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
const long &lparam,
const double &dparam,
const string &sparam)
{
////////////////////////////////////////
if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)
{
objname = sparam;
Print (objname); // Prints the object name correctly
}
Up to here it works well and I can see the name of the clicked object correctly in the terminal window. Now I want to use the "objname" variable somewhere outside of the "void OnChartEvent" for example print the "objname" again on each calculation(tick) and the problem appears here:
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//---
Print (objname); /// But this one prints some strange characters
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
return(rates_total);
}
The result I get instead of the object name, it print some strange characters like "????"
It's impossible to save the sparam in any another variable and when you call the variable(in the above example "objname") in somewhere outside of the void OnChartEvent it returns some strange characters .
Thanks
Payam
Hi, I've received many complains from my product's buyers that the purchased indicators does't work anymore after they updated MT4 to build 971.
I've updated my MT4 also to build 971 and I was surprised that indicator doesn't work on this version. It works on previous build version but on build 971 not working.
So I started to recheck the codes to find out whats the issue. And I've found a new bug in the new version. I'll try to explain the problem as much as I can so maybe they can fix or give me a solution.
As we know the CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK returns the name of the clicked object with the "sparam" variable. in the bellow example I sort the sparam in another variable "objname" and print it:
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
const long &lparam,
const double &dparam,
const string &sparam)
{
////////////////////////////////////////
if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)
{
objname = sparam;
Print (objname); // Prints the object name correctly
}
Up to here it works well and I can see the name of the clicked object correctly in the terminal window. Now I want to use the "objname" variable somewhere outside of the "void OnChartEvent" for example print the "objname" again on each calculation(tick) and the problem appears here:
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//---
Print (objname); /// But this one prints some strange characters
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
return(rates_total);
}
The result I get instead of the object name, it print some strange characters like "????"
It's impossible to save the sparam in any another variable and when you call the variable(in the above example "objname") in somewhere outside of the void OnChartEvent it returns some strange characters .
Thanks
Payam
910 till July 1st.
When will MT4 platform have the same forward testing features of MT5?
When will MT4 platform have the same forward testing features of MT5?
yes. i am looking for it.