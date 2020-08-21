Ticks File .TKC
Hi, i need to access the ticks files in: C:\Users\RODRIGO\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\...\bases\[server]\ticks\[SYMBOL]
I have a base of real ticks, and i need to include to use in my strategy tester.
what you mean
?
if I have understood you, you can import them to your data as the following:
what you mean
?
if I have understood you, you can import them to your data as the following:
Hi, i need to access the ticks files in: C:\Users\RODRIGO\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\...\bases\[server]\ticks\[SYMBOL]
I have a base of real ticks, and i need to include to use in my strategy tester.
You can't do that already. You can only use the ticks from the broker.
Use of custom data is work in progress and should be available this summer.
My question related to this is more like:
Terminal has a folder with .tkc files from broker - last valid index, because it is renewed every 3 months and the broker removes the history. Can I use it, import to a custom, or so?
Also I spend 3 months on demo on broker data, then I would like to keep this data to continue testing in the future. But every 3 months this data is removed..
I would like to avoid the automatic removal of history and let that to MY criteria. Other than changing folder permission to not delete in Windows.
Is there a way or configuration available?
Best regards
Lissandro
My question related to this is more like:
Terminal has a folder with .tkc files from broker - last valid index, because it is renewed every 3 months and the broker removes the history. Can I use it, import to a custom, or so?
Also I spend 3 months on demo on broker data, then I would like to keep this data to continue testing in the future. But every 3 months this data is removed..
I would like to avoid the automatic removal of history and let that to MY criteria. Other than changing folder permission to not delete in Windows.
Is there a way or configuration available?
Best regards
Lissandro
Hello.
I have the same doubt!
I would like to use older files (TKC and HCC files) saved in my computer to run backtests.
I tried to creat a "new symbol", but MT5 do not give an option to use the TKC and HCC files.
Is there anyone have any idea?
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I have a base of real ticks, and i need to include to use in my strategy tester.