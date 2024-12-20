Installing Meta Trader 5 on Windows 7 64 bit - page 3
I just installed 32bit version on my 64bit windows 7 using /32 option :
mt5setup /32
Now everything works fine - I didn't manage to resolve problems with 64bit version.
Thank for the solution Tomasz, never thought of that ;D, have only 32 bit.
1. This must be, type mt5setup /32 on Run, correct ?
2. And since you're not complaining here, I assume everything (EA, CI, Script) running smoothly ?, how about .dll calls ?
Yes that fixed my problem, thank you guys, I cant believe how simple the solution is.
Ok, I understood that the problem was in 64 bit windows version as I say in the last post but I didn't think to install the .exe with the /32 option.
For now this is the solution
Bye
Hi,
I use windows, I click things, are you saying I need to open a command line and type mt5setup /32 I don't see a place after I double click on the icon to make it
install the 32 bit version. If it is not a 64 bit program, and/or if 64 bit doesn't work, why do they make the 64 bit installer. Please tell me where you are typing
this mt5setup /32... I don't get it, when I buy windows 8 do I need to buy the 32 bit version or the 64 bit version. I typed in mt5setup as you suggested and it
says mt5setup is not recognized. Is there a customer support somewhere ?
You have to open a dos prompt,you can find it on start==>programs==>accessories... Then in the dos prompt you have to move in the directory where you have the file mt5setup and run the following comand:
mt5setup /32
Then the mt5 setup open and you continue with a normail installation
For now this is the only workaround for installing mt5 on a windows 64bit platform
Bye
Hi,
Press Windows logo key and R key at the same time, to make Run window to appear. Browse to where your mt5 executable setup is located and click it. Add "/32" to the end of line, with or without double quotes, and click OK or press enter.
MT5 64 run well in Windows 7/64 bit. It just that there are few users who has problem running MT5 64 in Windows 7/64.
good day pls kindly help i am have this error
Try Windows Repair Tool:
Use the System File Checker tool to repair missing or corrupted system files - Microsoft Support
facing problem in installing of mt5 error