Installing Meta Trader 5 on Windows 7 64 bit - page 3

ttauzo:

I just installed 32bit version on my 64bit windows 7 using /32 option :

mt5setup /32

Now everything works fine - I didn't manage to resolve problems with 64bit version.

Thank for the solution Tomasz, never thought of that ;D, have only 32 bit.

1. This must be, type mt5setup /32 on Run, correct ?

2. And since you're not complaining here, I assume everything (EA, CI, Script) running smoothly ?, how about .dll calls ? 

 
phi.nuts:

Yes that fixed my problem, thank you guys, I cant believe how simple the solution is.


 

Ok, I understood that the problem was in 64 bit windows version as I say in the last post but I didn't think to install the .exe with the /32 option.

 For now this is the solution

 Bye 

 

Hi,

 

I use windows, I click things, are you saying I need to open a command line and type mt5setup /32  I don't see a place after I double click on the icon to make it

install the 32 bit version.  If it is not a 64 bit program, and/or if 64 bit doesn't work, why do they make the 64 bit installer.  Please tell me where you are typing

this mt5setup /32... I don't get it, when I buy windows 8 do I need to buy the 32 bit version or the 64 bit version.  I typed in mt5setup as you suggested and it

says mt5setup is not recognized.  Is there a customer support somewhere ?

 
Hi tubal,

You have to open a dos prompt,you can find it on start==>programs==>accessories... Then in the dos prompt you have to move in the directory where you have the file mt5setup and run the following comand:

mt5setup /32

Then the mt5 setup open and you continue with a normail installation

For now this is the only workaround for installing mt5 on a windows 64bit platform

Bye
 
tubal:

Press Windows logo  key and R key at the same time, to make Run window to appear. Browse to where your mt5 executable setup is located and click it. Add "/32" to the end of line, with or without double quotes, and click OK or press enter.

 

MT5 64 run well in Windows 7/64 bit. It just that there are few users who has problem running MT5 64 in Windows 7/64.

 
good day pls kindly help i am have this error 
Files:
screenshot.png  17 kb
 
Tyohuna Kevin #:
good day pls kindly help i am have this error 

Try Windows Repair Tool:

Use the System File Checker tool to repair missing or corrupted system files - Microsoft Support

Microsoft
Microsoft
  • support.microsoft.com
If some Windows functions aren't working or Windows crashes, use the System File Checker to scan Windows and restore your files. Though the steps below might look complicated at first glance, just follow them in order, step-by-step, and we’ll try to get you back on track. Run the System File Checker tool (SFC.exe) To do this, follow these...
 
Tyohuna Kevin #:
good day pls kindly help i am have this error 
